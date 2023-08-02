Manchester United planning to intensify efforts to sign 28-year-old Bayern Munich star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly planning to push forward with plans to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretkza.

According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg (via iMiaSanMia), the Red Devils plan to intensify their efforts to sign Goretzka. That's despite the German international willingness to remain at the Allianz Arena.

The 28-year-old may still have to leave Bayern this summer despite his stance over a potential exit. Bavarians boss Thomas Tuchel is seemingly in the market for a new No.6.

Tuchel said that his Bundesliga champions don't have a No.6 after their 4-3 pre-season friendly win over Liverpool. Joshua Kimmich said that he's a No. 6, but it remains an intriguing situation regarding a potential move in that area.

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni appears to be an option for Bayern should they want to strengthen that position. His arrival could lead to Goretzka's departure, and Manchester United could then make their move for the German.

Goretzka is regarded as one of Europe's best and most versatile midfielders. He can play in a variety of roles including as a holding midfielder and in a more advanced role.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag could look to bolster his squad with the signing of the experienced Goretzka. That could spell the end of either Fred or Scott McTominay's time at the club or even both players.

Goretzka has three years left in his contract with Bayern. He featured 40 times across competitions last season, scoring six goals and providing as many assists. Transfermarkt values the German at €45 million.

Manchester United lower asking price for Fred amid Galatasaray interest

Fred could be headed to Turkey this summer.

Fred appears to have given the green light on a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray. The Brazilian midfielder has a year left in his contract at Manchester United, and the Premier League giants are keen to cash in.

The Red Devils initially valued Fred at £18 million, but Cimbom are not intent on spending that much on the 30-year-old. Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla says that United are now lowering the fee to £12.9 million.

Fred enjoyed a fruitful past season under Ten Hag, arguably his best in a Manchester United shirt. He bagged six goals and as many assists in 56 games across competitions.

Those numbers are an exact replica of Goretzka's goalscoring contributions for Bayern last season. Hence, Ten Hag may be looking to replace Fred with a similar midfielder who boasts an identical output.