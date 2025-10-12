Manchester United planning to launch £60m bid for superstar from PL rivals: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move to sign Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace. The Red Devils see the Englishman as the ideal player for Ruben Amorim's system and can replace Casemiro.
According to a report in the Daily Star, Wharton is the top player on Manchester United's list, and are pushing to sign the midfielder. Crystal Palace have not slapped an asking price on their star player, but the Red Devils believe they can sign him for £60 million.
The Englishman joined from Blackburn for £18 million in 2024 and has been linked with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Chelsea. They remain interested in the midfielder, but Manchester United believe they can push ahead by making a bid.
Former Red Devils winger Lee Sharpe spoke about Wharton earlier this year, urging them to sign the Crystal Palace star in the summer. He claimed that the midfielder was an instant upgrade on Manuel Ugarte and told AceOdds:
“I’ve been impressed with him to be fair. He’s always looked very comfortable whatever game he’s involved in. He’s always taking things in his stride. He protects the ball really well and takes it off the back four and then turns forward to try and be positive. United have lacked that."
“Ugarte was maybe brought in for that but I think he struggles in possession at times. He rats around and defends well, but maybe as an option on the ball United need to improve in that area. Wharton is a great forward passer and his creative side is great. He sees a long pass as well as a cute short pass. He’d be a really good addition."
The 21-year-old is unlikely to move in the January window, and the Red Devils are keen on making the move next summer.
Rene Meulensteen wants Manchester United to sign Adam Wharton over Carlos Baleba
Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen spoke to CoinPoker earlier this year and claimed that Adam Wharton was the ideal player to sign. He claimed that the Crystal Palace star was better than Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba and said:
"Carlos Baleba is promising. But then I think to myself, why don't you buy Adam Wharton? Is everybody blind? Honestly, that boy is one of the best midfielders in England. Why are all the top teams not trying to sign him? I would break the bank for him if I was Man Utd, 100%. Because he's miles ahead. He is a young player with good legs and good energy, he is what a team like United needs."
Manchester United have been linked with a move to Baleba, and were interested in signing him in the summer as well.