Manchester United have no plans of sacking Solskjaer despite series of underwhelming results: Reports

Manchester United have no plans to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager despite a series of underwhelming results, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United manager Solskjaer has been under immense pressure recently. There have been concerns that the Norwegian could be sacked as Red Devils boss on the back of a series of underwhelming results.

Questions have been asked of Solskjaer's abilities as a manager throughout his time at Manchester United. However, more pressure was piled on him after the club suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford last month.

Solskjaer was then reported to have been given three more games to turn things around. The Manchester United legend led his side to a win against Tottenham Hotspur but failed to pick up three points against Atalanta and Manchester City in subsequent matches.

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Atalanta in the Champions League last week. The Red Devils then lost 2-0 to derby rivals Manchester City at the weekend. Saturday's defeat to the Citizens should have put Solskjaer's future at Old Trafford under major threat.

However, Solskjaer looks set to continue as Manchester United manager for now. According to reports, the club's hierarchy have no plans to sack the Norwegian despite the series of underwhelming results.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there's still no signal. Three days after derby defeat, there are still no contacts between Manchester United board and other managers. No talks. 🚫🔴 #MUFC

It is said that Solskjaer still has the support of the majority of the board members at Manchester United. The Red Devils have also not been in touch with any other manager with a view of replacing the 48-year-old.

Joel Glazer in charge of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United future

Solskjaer's position as Manchester United manager remains safe for now. However, one person who can change the situation is Joel Glazer, according to reports.

Joel Glazer is the co-chairman of Manchester United. The power to make calls regarding the sacking of the manager reportedly rests with him.

However, there have been no signs that Joe Glazer has lost trust in Solskjaer. It remains to be seen how long the Manchester United hierarchy are prepared to give Solskjaer the chance to turn things around.

Really don't think it's any exaggeration to say Real Madrid would have sacked Solskjaer five times by now.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that there is a dressing room revolt against Solskjaer at Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are claimed to be leading the revolt against the former Cardiff City manager following the loss at the weekend to City.

