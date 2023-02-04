Manchester United player Mason Greenwood eyeing move away from England to restart football career - Reports

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is reportedly eyeing a move away from England to resurrect his footballing career.

As reported by The Sun, the England international could be open to a move to China if the Red Devils sack him over sexual harassment claims.

Mason Greenwood had all criminal charges against him dropped on Thursday as 12 witnesses refused to cooperate. However, Manchester United have launched an internal investigation.

Now, The Sun claim that Greenwood is not happy with the Red Devils' stance and is considering his future. The report further suggests that the dynamic attacker told his friends last year that he did not want to wear the club's red shirt ever again.

The 20-time English champions suspended him last year after he was accused of attempted rape, ABH and coercive and controlling behavior.

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps". Manchester United statement on Mason Greenwood

It was claimed that Greenwood believed that his boyhood club did not stand by him and he would be happy to move to China.

Greenwood's stance has softened over the last few months but Manchester United's decision to launch a probe themselves has made him reconsider his future.

It is also understood that the youngster is likely to struggle in England with abuse from opposition fans, which is why he could make a switch to far east.

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 after being charged with attempted rape, ABH and coercive and controlling behavior.

He was also suspended by Manchester United after images and audio were posted on social media alleging he had abused a woman.

Greenwood looked like a future superstar for Manchester United since making his debut at a very young age.

He has featured a total of 129 times for the Red Devils, having scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in the process.

Patrice Evra explains why Manchester United star is 'irreplaceable'

Patrice Evra has claimed that Christian Eriksen is irreplaceable at Manchester United after the Denmark international's latest injury.

Eriksen injured his ankle in his team's 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win against Reading on January 29.

Scans after the match revealed that the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder could be sidelined until late April or early May.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Christian Eriksen is set to miss at least the next three months through injury, Man United have confirmed Christian Eriksen is set to miss at least the next three months through injury, Man United have confirmed 😬 https://t.co/VIVaOGJEig

Speaking about Eriksen's absence from the Red Devils squad in the coming weeks, Evra told BetFair:

"I've been impressed with Eriksen. When he was still playing for Tottenham I remember he was a player who Ferguson liked so much. His cleverness, his technique is just amazing and of course we can't talk about Eriksen without thinking about what happened in the Euros, I thought that would be the end of his career.

"Ending his contract with Inter and coming back in the Premier League with Brentford and then he comes and plays for Man United at this level, I think we should give him so much credit.

"His injury is a massive blow for United because when I watch United the two creative players are Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes. It's definitely going to be tough for United, especially when they want to be in possession of the ball.

Eriksen is the one that will give you that magic pass, he adds that quality and no other player has that same quality. I'm sure players like Fernandes will make sure they fill that empty space left by Eriksen, but of course we're going to miss him. He's irreplaceable, but I think we've got players to definitely cover."

