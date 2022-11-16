Manchester United players believe Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't play for the club again after controversial interview: Reports

The majority of Manchester United players feel Cristiano Ronaldo should not play for the club again after his interview with Piers Morgan, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the talk of the town after snippets from his interview with Morgan emerged in the media. In a conversation with the British broadcaster, he launched an attack on Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner notably claimed that he feels betrayed by the Red Devils. He also admitted that he does not respect Erik ten Hag, while also criticizing Wayne Rooney.

A lot has been said about Ronaldo after his statements spread like wildfire in the football world. Fans and pundits have talked both in favor of and against the Portuguese icon in recent days.

While there has been a lot of debate outside, the feeling inside the Manchester United dressing room is largely unanimous. Most players do not want to see Ronaldo play for the club again, according to the aforementioned source.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst



manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Majority of United players don’t think Ronaldo should play for the club again and some have a dim view of the timing of his interview #mufc Majority of United players don’t think Ronaldo should play for the club again and some have a dim view of the timing of his interview #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

The majority of players in the Red Devils squad believe the 37-year-old should leave before the end of January, as per the report. Several stars already prefer playing without him.

There is also said to be annoyance within the squad with the timing of Ronaldo's interview. Snippets from the interaction notably emerged in the media hours after the team's win against Fulham in the Premier League last weekend.

The Manchester United players reportedly came to know of the interview when they were returning home after the match. They are seemingly not pleased with how the forward has overshadowed their victory over Fulham.

Ronaldo shared an awkward moment with Red Devils teammate Bruno Fernandes when they met in the Portugal camp ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It quickly sparked talk of a drift between the two.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



(via Bruno Fernandes catching up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal camp(via @selecaoportugal Bruno Fernandes catching up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal camp 👀🇵🇹(via @selecaoportugal) https://t.co/D1UFlfBlwG

Portugal international Joao Mario has since claimed that Ronaldo and Fernandes were only joking with each other. However, there has been disharmony between the two for a while now, as per the report.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Manchester United this term?

Cristiano Ronaldo has amassed 1051 minutes of playing time for Manchester United this season. However, he has managed to find the back of the net just thrice so far, while providing two assists.

Ronaldo notably missed the Red Devils' last two matches before the World Cup break due to illness. It is highly possible that he has already played his last match for the Old Trafford outfit.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes