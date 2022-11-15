“I was in the locker room at the moment” – Portugal star reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo said to Bruno Fernandes during supposed awkward reunion in World Cup camp

Portugal international Joao Mario has revealed what happened between Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes when they met at the Selecao camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the topic of discussion in the world of football after snippets from his interview with Piers Morgan emerged in the media. In a conversation with the British broadcaster, he claimed that he feels betrayed by Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also confessed that he does not respect Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag. He slammed former teammate Wayne Rooney for criticizing him as well.

Ronaldo's explosive comments notably emerged hours after Manchester United beat Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday (13th November). There have been claims that some Red Devils stars are not pleased with his actions.

He shared an awkward moment with Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes when they met at the Portugal camp ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It appeared that the attacker was not thrilled to see the 37-year-old following his latest interview.

A lot has been said since the video of Ronaldo and Fernandes greeting each other in the Selecao camp emerged. Many believe the latter is among those who are unhappy with the former's statements.

Mario, though, has insisted that there are no issues between the two Portugal teammates. Lifting the lid on the interaction between the Manchester United duo, the Benfica midfielder revealed that they were joking about Bruno Fernandes arriving late for the camp. He was quoted as saying by Correio da Manha:

"I was in the locker room at that moment, I saw the pictures, it was a joke between them curiously because Bruno [Fernandes] was one of the last to arrive and Cristiano [Ronaldo] asked if he had come by boat (laughs). It was a joke between them, they play together."

Meanwhile, Manchester United have clarified in a statement that they will make a decision about Cristiano Ronaldo in due course. It remains to be seen if they will take action against the Portuguese icon.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes set to begin FIFA World Cup campaign

Portugal will kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Ghana on 24th November. They will also face Uruguay and South Korea in the Group H of the competition in Qatar.

Selecao are scheduled to face Nigeria in a friendly on Thursday (17th November) as they prepare for the tournament. They will be hopeful that Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes will be firing on all cylinders as the World Cup approaches.

