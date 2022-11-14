Some Manchester United players will not shed a tear if and when Cristiano Ronaldo leaves due to his actions ‘destabilising’ team: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's alleged destabilization of Manchester United has led to some players not caring if and when the forward leaves the club, as per the Telegraph.

The veteran Portuguese attacker took aim at the Red Devils, including at manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo, 37, sat down with broadcaster Piers Morgan for an interview in which he ripped into the club's current state.

He claimed that Manchester United had betrayed him and that Ten Hag was among three club executives looking to secure his departure.

James Robson @jamesalanrobson Feels symbolic that a young academy graduate scores a dramatic late winner to announce the start of his career on the same day as Ronaldo does that interview.

Football stands still for no one - no matter what Ronaldo thinks Feels symbolic that a young academy graduate scores a dramatic late winner to announce the start of his career on the same day as Ronaldo does that interview. Football stands still for no one - no matter what Ronaldo thinks

The forward also suggested that he was disappointed that the younger players at Old Trafford had not heeded his advice.

It is believed that should Cristiano Ronaldo depart the club, some players will not bat an eyelid.

Manchester United had just secured a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Fulham on Sunday, 13 November, before Ronaldo's interview hit the media.

It took away from a vital victory for Ten Hag's side with 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho, who idolizes the Portuguese, bagging the 90+3rd minute winner.

Football Daily @footballdaily Erik ten Hag told reporters that Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he was ‘ill’ which is why he wasn’t involved against Fulham yesterday. 🤒 Erik ten Hag told reporters that Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he was ‘ill’ which is why he wasn’t involved against Fulham yesterday. 🤒 https://t.co/5hRPJwhaDT

This is not the first time Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly created issues among his teammates.

Last season, a power struggle was reported between skipper Harry Maguire and the former Real Madrid attacker.

Maguire played down the rumors, but it spoke volumes of the problems in the United dressing room with Ronaldo at the forefront.

The Red Devils attacker's contract with the side expires next summer, and it is not believed that the one-year extension option will be taken up.

He has struggled for form this season amid the unrest ensuing between himself and the club.

Ronaldo has bagged just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions. He has started only four of 10 Premier League games.

The forward refused to come on as a substitute before storming down the tunnel in the 89th minute of United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

Jamie Carragher slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for his comments on Manchester United manager Ten Hag

Ten Hag was caught in the line of fire

Liverpool legend Carragher reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments on Ten Hag with bemusement.

Ronaldo said of Ten Hag (via the aforementioned second source):

"I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Carragher believes that most Manchester United fans will side with Ten Hag over the matter.

The former Liverpool defender tweeted:

"Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished."

He added:

"99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Ronaldo “I don’t respect the manager”



Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished.



99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this. Ronaldo “I don’t respect the manager” Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished. 99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this.

It remains to be seen how Ten Hag will handle the situation, although ESPN reports that the Dutch coach is outraged by Ronaldo's comments.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes