Manchester United players expect PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino to take over the reins in the summer - Reports

Multiple players in Manchester United's squad reportedly expect current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino to arrive in the summer.

The Red Devils have not fared as expected in the early days of the Ralf Rangnick era. Rangnick, who was appointed as the interim boss until the end of the season, has overseen just three wins from six matches in charge of Manchester United.

According to The Sun, a number of Manchester United stars feel certain senior team-mates have too much sway with the German tactician on big decisions. Sources close to the club have also reportedly revealed that the set-up within the club is a "shambles." The source was quoted as saying:

“The players have their own cliques, one of which is making the others feel like they need to step up a level when it is the whole team that’s struggling. The players are demoralised. This is deja vu of the previous years when things went wrong.”

The source added:

“The fans probably think the players are not fit enough to put Rangnick’s plans into action. That is so untrue. Certain players have just lost that knack and desire. Plus, there is a belief within one section of the squad that some players get selected, regardless of their displays. So everything is a complete shambles.”

Consequently, the players reportedly expect PSG boss Pochettino to take over once Rangnick's interim period comes to an end. The Argentine tactician has made it clear in the past that managing Manchester United is on his bucket list and could be open to taking up the opportunity.

Mauricio Pochettino's troubled PSG reign a major factor amid Manchester United links

Pochettino joined PSG in January 2021, having been relieved off his duties by Tottenham Hotspur in November 2019. The 49-year-old struggled in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign as the Parisians lost the Ligue 1 title to LOSC Lille.

Pochettino did get his hands on silverware for the first time, however, winning the French Cup and the French Super Cup. PSG were then expected to take back the Ligue 1 title and also mount a serious UEFA Champions League challenge this season following some fantastic transfer business.

The French giants signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi last summer and have been the runaway leaders in Ligue 1. However, PSG struggled in the Champions League group stages, finishing second behind Manchester City.

Pochettino has also received criticism for his inability to make the trio of Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe work together for the team's cause. Despite the club's incredible 13-point lead in the league, they have received plenty of criticism for their inability to kill games off.

All of this has contributed to the Argentine constantly being linked with a move away from PSG. Manchester United were reportedly interested in bringing in Pochettino when they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season. However, that didn't materialize and they went on to appoint Rangnick.

