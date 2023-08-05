Manchester United players make decision on possible Mason Greenwood return - Reports

Manchester United players reportedly believe Mason Greenwood deserves a second chance as his future at the club remains unsure.

The Red Devils' forward was cleared of all charges pertaining to attempted rape, assault, and coercive and controlling behavior in February of 2023 (via GOAL). Given the player's innocence in the eyes of the law, a source told The Sun:

"All the players believe he deserves a second chance because he’s innocent in the eyes of the law. He didn’t have the opportunity to clear his name in court because the charges were dropped, so the players feel like he has been left in limbo. They know it will be difficult but they are willing to support him through it, and protect him."

The source added:

“Some of the younger players came through the academy with him so there’s a loyalty to him. They know he’s made mistakes but the lads who’ve spoken to him say he’s grown up a lot in the past 18 months and will come back a lot wiser.”

Greenwood hasn't appeared in a Manchester United shirt after being arrested in January of 2022. The forward's current deal at Old Trafford expires in June 2025.

Should his career continue in Manchester, manager Erik ten Hag could do with a player who can play out wide and down the middle. The club's right-sided winger Antony managed to score just eight goals and provide three assists in 44 appearances across competitions in the 2022-23 campaign.

Manchester United to make decision on Mason Greenwood's future before start of Premier League - Reports

Mason Greenwood (via Getty Images)

A decision on Mason Greenwood's future at Manchester United will be made in the coming days, according to reports. The Sun believe that the decision will come in before the Red Devils take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening Premier League clash on August 14.

Despite rumors of players in the squad wishing for Greenwood's return, a permanent move away and a potential loan deal are on the cards. Juventus, Atalanta and certain Premier League clubs are reported to be interested in the youngster (via The Peoples Person).

Greenwood came through the ranks at Manchester United before his integration into the first team. So far, the forward has scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 appearances across all competitions.