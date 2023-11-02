Manchester United players unhappy with Ten Hag's handling of the Jadon Sancho situation - Reports

Manchester United players are reportedly unhappy with Erik ten Hag's handling of the situation surrounding Jadon Sancho in recent weeks.

The pair were involved in a rather public spat following Arsenal's 3-1 Premier League win against Manchester United at the Emirates on 3 September. Ten Hag dropped Sancho from the matchday squad against the Gunners, stating that he wasn't impressed with what he saw from him in training.

Sancho hit back almost immediately with a public statement, basically labeling Ten Hag as a liar. Since then, the England international has been frozen out from the first team and hasn't played a single minute for the club.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Manchester United players are questioning Ten Hag's handling of the situation surrounding Sancho and Harry Maguire. The latter is currently enjoying a decent run in the first team but was benched for several weeks after being stripped of the captaincy this summer.

Sancho (23), who was signed for £72.9 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, played just 76 minutes across three games before his rift with Ten Hag in September. His future at Old Trafford remains unclear, with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2026.

Sancho has registered 12 goals and six assists in 82 games for the Manchester-based giants since swapping the Westfalenstadion for Old Trafford just over two years ago.

Fabrizio Romano says it is 90% over between Manchester United and Jadon Sancho

Fabrizio Romano believes Jadon Sancho has run his race at Manchester United and could leave the club in January.

In his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist stated that the Red Devils would prefer to sell him permanently in the winter. An excerpt from his quotes read (h/t GOAL):

"At the moment, the people from Manchester United is very clear. It looks like it’s 90 per cent over between Jadon Sancho and Man United. We keep a 10 per cent because we know that anything can happen in football, but as of today, it reminds us of the situation with Cristiano Ronaldo one year ago. The feeling is that Jadon has to find a new club in the January transfer window."

Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo fell apart last season after the Portuguese superstar started just four league games under the Dutchman. Ronaldo's contract was ultimately terminated by mutual consent in November just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup after he slammed Ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.

It seems unlikely that Sancho will be allowed to leave for free given the club's investment in the player. Romano opines that the Red Devils could ask for somewhere between £50-55 million for him.