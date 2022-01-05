Manchester United players wanted Antonio Conte as manager before he joined Tottenham Hotspur: Reports 

A couple of months back Manchester United had decided to pass on the opportunity to sign Antonio Conte as their manager. Instead, they backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to succeed at Old Trafford. The gamble failed as the Norwegian left a few weeks later but Conte had already made his way to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the latest reports from Sunsport, some of the players at Manchester United preferred wanted Conte in charge at the time. United parted ways with Solskjaer in November. 2021.

Due to the unavailability of any preferred candidates, the club decided to hire Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis. The former RB Leipzig boss took over in December and will stay in charge until the end of the current season.

Rangnick got off to a winning start as his team beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in his first match in charge of Manchester United.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ #mufc players have openly admitted the club should have appointed Antonio Conte before he joined Tottenham. They also expect Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino to take charge in the summer [ @ncustisTheSun #mufc players have openly admitted the club should have appointed Antonio Conte before he joined Tottenham. They also expect Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino to take charge in the summer [@ncustisTheSun] https://t.co/r86y6VLh1X

However, United haven't been able to replicate that performance once since that game, which has really disappointed the Red Devils fans. Manchester United were further impeded by the recent outbreak of Covid-19.

The club's below par performances against Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers has disheartened the fanbase. Many reports have gone on to suggest that it has created unrest in the dressing room atmosphere.

Sunport has reported that players are unhappy with the treatment. With reports of some of these players having wanted Conte in charge now doing media-rounds, things are likely to get more dicey at Old Trafford.

Has Manchester United made a mistake by not signing Antonio Conte as their manager?

It's only been seven matches since Ralf Rangnick became the interim manager of Manchester United. Pundits are already asking whether the club has made a mistake by signing him.

Some even claim that United made a big mistake by not sacking Solskjaer earlier to appoint Antonio Conte when he was available.

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 @JanAageFjortoft Rangnick has been 5 mins in England and people start having a go at him already.

Give him at least a couple of training-sessions before you make your conclusion.



Some though Ole G was the only problem at Man UTD….well…he wasn’t Rangnick has been 5 mins in England and people start having a go at him already.Give him at least a couple of training-sessions before you make your conclusion.Some though Ole G was the only problem at Man UTD….well…he wasn’t

While it is true that Rangnick has not made the best start, a manager of his kind does need more time. He is a football purist for whom methods matter more than results.

Rangnick will look after the club's long-term welfare instead of helping the gain some quick points. His approach has both pros and cons. Hence, fans and pundits should not be short-sighted whole judging the aptitude of the German manager.

Edited by Diptanil Roy