Manchester United plot to hijack Tottenham’s move for La Liga star despite £21m purchase option: Reports

Manchester United are planning to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's move for Real Betis defensive midfielder Johnny Cardoso this summer, according to El Desmarque. Spurs sold Giovani Lo Celso to the LaLiga club last summer and secured a £21m purchase option for the American midfielder as part of the deal.

Cardoso has been in fine form this season for Real Betis, registering four goals and one assist from 43 games across competitions. His efforts have already earned him admirers at Old Trafford, while Atletico Madrid are apparently in the race as well.

While Tottenham Hotspur's buy option will be active in June, the player will have the final say in any potential deal. That will be music to the Red Devils' ears as they look for midfield reinforcements this summer.

Manchester United have endured a torrid time under Ruben Amorim this season. The Red Devils have reached the Europa League final, where they face Spurs later this month, but are 16th in the Premier League table.

With Christian Eriksen out of contract this summer and Casemiro's future uncertain, Manchester United are expected to invest heavily in the middle of the park this summer. A move for Cardoso, as such, makes sense.

The American's entourage are aware of the rising interest in his services and it appears that the player could be tempted by the prospect of a new adventure ahead of the new season.

Will Manchester United move for a Serie A full-back this summer?

Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged the club to move for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries this summer. The Dutchman has been outstanding for the Nerazzurri this season, and was particularly impressive against Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals.

Speaking on Stick to Football, as cited by Manchester World, Neville was full of praise for Dumfries.

“Do you know what I kept thinking, I was thinking with United playing with their back five and the wing-backs, I was thinking about that right wing-back Dumfries, for United. I’d like to see him in the Premier League. Dumfries, how good was he? Unbelievable. He’s so good, he’s so good,” Neville said.

Manchester United have Diogo Dalot for the position in their squad, although the Portuguese defender is currently sidelined with an injury. Dalot has registered three goals and five assists from 51 games across competitions for the Red Devils this season. His contract runs until the summer of 2028.

