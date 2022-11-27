Manchester United plot loan move for Chelsea star in January - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly planning a loan move for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic. The United States man expects to be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge in January, as he has not cemented his place in the starting XI.

According to a report by ESPN, Manchester United are looking to sign a winger in January and see the former Borussia Dortmund forward as the perfect fit. However, they are not alone in the race for the Chelsea winger and will face tough competition.

Newcastle United and Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the winger, who joined Chelsea for a reported £58 million fee in 2019. The ESPN report adds that Pulisic's agents are working to find a new club for the United States man in January.

The 24-year-old has started just three times in the Premier League and has come off the bench 10 times. He has managed one goal and as many assists in the league this season.

Christian Pulisic took shots at former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Christian Pulisic released a book earlier this year and took shots at former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. He claims that he did well when he did not listen to the German coach and highlighted his goal against Real Madrid as an example.

In "Christian Pulisic: My Journey So Far," he wrote [via Nitwik Sports]:

"The untold story behind that goal is that when [Antonio] Rüdiger has the ball, I can see he's looking to play it long over the top and I started my run to get in behind the Madrid backline. But as I take off on the run, I hear Thomas Tuchel yelling from the sideline, "Christian, stay in the pocket, don't make the run!" But I just had the feeling I'd find the space and get on the end of the pass, so I continued the run."

He continued:

"I cut across the front of Nacho and behind [Raphaël] Varane. When I got the ball I thought I was going to have to shoot straight away, but then I realized that I had far more time than I thought I would have because Nacho had run to cover the goal line and Varane was more concerned about marking the arrival into the box of [Timo] Werner."

He concluded:

"So I thought that I would create a better angle for myself by rounding Courtois and then being able to pick my spot."

Pulisic is currently in Qatar with the United States national team playing in the FIFA World Cup. They have played out two draws against Wales and England and will next face Iran on November 29.

