Manchester United plot move for 29-year-old Serie A star as Ruben Amorim looks to replace key player next summer: Reports

Manchester United are planning to move for AC Milan's Mike Maignan this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The French custodian has apparently been identified as a possible replacement for Andre Onana at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils signed the Cameroonian from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 in a reported £47.2m fee. Onana was considered an upgrade on David de Gea, who was allowed to leave as a free agent.

While the Cameroonian has been quite nifty with the ball at his feet, his shot stopping ability has been regularly questioned. Last season, Onana conceded 83 goals in 51 games, registering 13 clean sheets.

This year, the 28-year-old has let in 49 goals from 35 games, managing eight clean sheets. Manchester United now believe an upgrade is needed between the sticks and have identified Maignan as the ideal candidate for the job.

The Frenchman has been in fine form for AC Milan this season, registering 11 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions. The 29-year-old's contract, however, expires in under 18 months and a renewal is not in sight.

The Red Devils are eyeing the situation with interest and are planning to prise him away this summer. Manchester United are planning for new beginnings under head coach Ruben Amorim, and Maignan's arrival could be the start of something good.

Are AC Milan eyeing a Manchester United midfielder?

AC Milan are ready to take Casemiro off Manchester United's hands this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Brazilian midfielder has endured a sharp decline in form in recent times and is now a peripheral figure under Ruben Amorim.

Casemiro has appeared 27 times across competitions this season, 18 of which were starts. However, the 33-year-old has appeared just 11 times since the Portuguese head coach took charge of the Red Devils, most of which were from the bench.

Despite Manchester United's injury woes, Amorim has preferred to use Bruno Fernandes in a deeper role instead of Casemiro. The Brazilian was heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford last summer, but the club failed to find him a suitor.

Casemiro apparently earns £350,000 per week to warm the bench, and the Red Devils are desperate to move him on. AC Milan believe that he will be a good fit in their squad and are ready to prise him away. However, the player's contract runs until 2026 and he is reluctant to give up the lucrative deal.

