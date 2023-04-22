Manchester United plot move for £45 million rated David De Gea replacement - Reports

Manchester United are reported to be plotting a move for £45 million-rated goalkeeper Girogi Mamardashvili as a replacement for David de Gea.

The Red Devils goalkeeper has been severely criticized for his lack of ball-playing abilities and has often let his team down with his poor passing skills.

The Spaniard came up with a horror performance against Sevilla in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla as Manchester United succumbed to a 3-0 defeat.

De Gea has kept the highest number of clean sheets in the Premier League this season and his shot-stopping ability remains undisputed.

However, Manchester United have been let down by the former Atletico Madrid custodian time and again due to his lack of authority with his feet.

De Gea is out of contract at the end of the season and is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-English clubs.

The Red Devils have the option of extending De Gea’s deal by 12 months at any time due to a clause in his contract, but they are yet to do so.

It has been reported that Erik ten Hag's side are looking to tie the 32-year-old but want him to lower his £375,000-a-week wages.

It has been claimed by Give Me Sport that United are close to agreeing a new deal with De Gea that will see his basic salary come down.

At the same time, Manchester United are considering Valencia keeper Girogi Mamardashvili as a replacement for De Gea, as reported by Give Me Sport.

The Georgia international has been pretty impressive for Los Che following his move from Dinamo Tbilisi in 2021.

The 22-year-old has conceded 62 goals for Valencia in 54 appearances till date, keeping 16 clean sheets in the process.

The Red Devils are also monitoring Brentford keeper David Raya and Porto keeper Diogo Costa.

United also look destined to sell Dean Henderson in the summer after the Englishman returns from his loan spell with Nottingham Forest.

Back-up keeper Jack Butland will return to Crystal Palace with his loan deal expiring, leaving 37-year-old Tom Heaton as the only experienced keeper.

Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire among 15 Manchester United stars Erik ten Hag is planning to offload this summer

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is reportedly planning a summer clearout with as many as 15 senior players potentially on their way out of the club.

As reported by The Guardian, Ten Hag is looking to reshape his squad and is looking to offload several players this summer.

Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, and Fred could all be offloaded this summer.

Outcasts like Donny van de Beek, Anthony Elanga, Dean Henderson, and Brandon Williams could also be on their way out.

Loanees Alex Telles, Hannibal Mejbri and Eric Bailly are also likely to be sold, while Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are set to depart with their contracts expiring.

The Manchester United boss might have to end up selling Victor Lindelof if the Red Devils fail to find a buyer for Harry Maguire.

