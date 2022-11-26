Manchester United plot move for Bundesliga forward - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby in January.

The Frenchman generally plays as a right winger for the German club but can also play on the left or in an attacking midfield role. Diaby has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 22 games across all competitions this season.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their attack following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese attacker's contract was mutually terminated after he hit out at the club and manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Manchester United signed Antony from Ajax in the summer for £86 million. However, Anthony Martial's injury issues have also seen Ten Hag looking for options in attack.

Martial has played just seven games across competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

As per TeamTALK (via Fichajes), the Red Devils have identified Diaby as a target. However, with Bayer Leverkusen struggling at 12th in the Bundesliga table, it will be hard to sign him in January.

Diaby would be interested in a potential move to Manchester United though.

The 23-year-old has scored 43 goals and provided 41 assists in 146 games for Bayer Leverkusen since joining them from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

Manchester United star urged to leave the club next summer

Former Premier League manager Sam Allardyce has opined that defender Harry Maguire should leave Manchester United next summer.

The English defender has come under immense scrutiny since the beginning of the 2021-22 season for his error-laden performances. He has also lost his place in the starting lineup under Erik ten Hag despite being the club captain.

However, Maguire has been excellent for England so far in their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Allardyce believes the defender should leave Old Trafford for more playing time. He said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast (via Football365):

“Harry Maguire silenced the critics straight away. People say it was only Iran, but it was a big moment for him, everyone was looking at him, and he handled it brilliantly. It leaves him in a great dilemma when comes back to [Manchester] United because if he isn’t going to get picked, he needs to leave."

He added:

“He’s certainly proven to everyone in the press, who were trying to pressurise Gareth [Southgate] not to play him and saying he isn’t good enough to play for United or England. He’s proven that is nonsense.”

Maguire has played 153 matches for Manchester United since joining them from Leicester City for a world-record £80 million in 2019.

