Manchester United plot move for Chelsea target in January - Reports

According to ESPN, Manchester United are plotting a move to sign Portuguese youngster Rafael Leao this winter, who is also reportedly on Chelsea's radar.

The forward has hugely contributed to Serie A side AC Milan's campaign since last season, scoring 21 goals and providing as many assists in 62 matches.

MUMU Football @MUMUfootball

Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United to explore the possibility of making a January signing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, as ESPN said. Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao are not in

#ManUtd #MUFC #ManchesterUnited *Transfer Rumours*Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United to explore the possibility of making a January signing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, as ESPN said. Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao are not in #ManUnited shortlist of options. *Transfer Rumours*🔴🔴🔴Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United to explore the possibility of making a January signing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, as ESPN said. Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao are not in #ManUnited shortlist of options.#ManUtd #MUFC #ManchesterUnited https://t.co/mhXUSFC9BR

The former Sporting and Lille forward is also part of the 26-man Portugal squad which has traveled to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In their Group H match against Ghana on November 24, Leao came on as a substitute in the second half. He scored a crucial goal, leading to their 3-2 win over their African rivals.

Sportstar @sportstarweb Portugal 3-1 Ghana!!



RAFAEL LEAO SCORES ON HIS WORLD CUP DEBUT!!! Portugal 3-1 Ghana!!RAFAEL LEAO SCORES ON HIS WORLD CUP DEBUT!!! https://t.co/0TSMSYx0Rw

Manchester United are on the hunt for a new striker this winter after the former club mutually parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo. This came following the striker's explosive interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, thrashing the club and their manager.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are struggling to score goals despite signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Aubameyang from Barcelona this season.

The Red Devils stand in the fifth spot in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, the Blues ended up in the eighth position before the players departed for World Cup duties.

Manchester United have zeroed in upon the AC Milan striker as his target for the winter transfer window. As per Sports Illustrated, Chelsea are also interested in signing Leao.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug JUST IN:



Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United to explore the possibility of making a January signing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with the club looking at a shortlist of options including Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao. #MUFC JUST IN:Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United to explore the possibility of making a January signing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with the club looking at a shortlist of options including Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao. @RobDawsonESPN 🚨🇳🇱 JUST IN: Erik ten Hag has asked Manchester United to explore the possibility of making a January signing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with the club looking at a shortlist of options including Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao. @RobDawsonESPN #MUFC 🔴

Signing Leao this winter won't be easy for the Red Devils. Graham Potter's interest in the Portuguese might force their new owners to spend big on his desired signing.

Apart from Leao, Ten Hag's United is also interested in signing Dutch youngster Cody Gakpo, who plays as a winger for Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven.

European clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea interested in signing two Portuguese youngsters this winter

Young Portuguese forwards Rafael Leao and Joao Felix are getting attention from many big European clubs for a potential move this winter. This includes the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen



PSG and Manchester United are watching Felix closely. Chelsea keeping tabs on Leao, although Milan pushing for a contract renewal.



Portugal's new generation have won them the game. Two quick goals and terrific finishes from João Felix and Rafael Leão.PSG and Manchester United are watching Felix closely. Chelsea keeping tabs on Leao, although Milan pushing for a contract renewal.Portugal's new generation have won them the game. Two quick goals and terrific finishes from João Felix and Rafael Leão.PSG and Manchester United are watching Felix closely. Chelsea keeping tabs on Leao, although Milan pushing for a contract renewal. Portugal's new generation have won them the game.🇵🇹 https://t.co/sQ4R5vBZp8

Both Felix and Leao have been performing consistently for their respective clubs Atletico Madrid and AC Milan. They also scored a goal each in Portugal's narrow 3-2 win over Ghana in their first Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

90min @90min_Football



Talk about an impact sub from Leão! João Felix and Rafael Leão add two super goals in quick succession!Talk about an impact sub from Leão! João Felix and Rafael Leão add two super goals in quick succession! 💫 🇵🇹Talk about an impact sub from Leão! 💪 https://t.co/ZALy2je0BJ

Felix wants to leave Atletico, three years after he signed a massive seven-year contract worth €126 million in 2019.

Meanwhile, his Portugal teammate Leao signed for Serie A side AC Milan in 2019 on a five-year contract worth €35 million. The Serie A side are planning to offer him a bigger contract after the World Cup to stop him from leaving anytime soon.

Manchester United and PSG are battling to sign Joao Felix while the Red Devils will be challenged by Chelsea in their pursuit of Rafael Leao.

Get France vs Denmark live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 94 votes