Manchester United plot move for in-form Premier League star to support and help develop Rasmus Hojlund: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a surprise move for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins. The in-form striker is seen as the one to help develop Rasmus Hojlund.

As per a report in talkSPORT, Manchester United are looking to bolster their attack and they see Watkins as the ideal fit. Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes that the Englishman will help the club get the goals and also take Hojlund to the next level.

The Aston Villa star has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season and has helped his side finish in the top 4. Unai Emery's side are set to play in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1982.

However, Manchester United will find it hard to lure Watkins away as they are yet to qualify for any of the European competitions next season. The Englishman also signed a new five-year deal at Villa Park last year and also has interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Manchester United urged to sign Ollie Watkins by former player

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker was talking to MyBettingSites earlier this season when he claimed that Ollie Watkins was the ideal player for his erstwhile club. He added that the Aston Villa star was a better fit than Ivan Toney, saying:

"If you are going to bring in another player to give competition to Hojlund, it's not going to be Ivan Toney. It's going to be somebody of more note than Ivan Toney. You'd say the same about Ivan Toney working with somebody of note.

"He hasn't had enough points on the board as a Premier League striker to be in the position of having an understudy, in my opinion."

He added:

"Does Ivan Toney play as a centre-forward? Not really. He's trying to play more like a Harry Kane in that sense. If you're going to bring a centre-forward in and you're going to keep him UK based, in my opinion you bring in Watkins.

"But he's going to cost you £100 million and deservedly at that. Ivan Toney, £25-30 million, but Watkins has proven his worth every time."

Rasmus Hojlund has scored 14 goals in all competitions since moving to Manchester United last summer.