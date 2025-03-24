Manchester United plot move for Liverpool and Barcelona target as Ruben Amorim eyes Serie A duo: Reports

Manchester United are locked in a three-horse race with Barcelona and Liverpool for the services of Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, according to Caught Offside. The Red Devils are looking for attacking reinforcements this summer following an underwhelming campaign so far.

Ruben Amorim wants to focus on the frontline this summer as he aims to end the club's goal-scoring woes. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled to impress and Manchester United want a proven goalscorer to lead the line next season.

The Red Devils apparently have their eyes on Victor Osimhen for the job, and could use Napoli's interest in Hojlund to see a deal across the line. However, Manchester United want more upgrades in attack and have supposedly made Lookman a target as well.

The Nigerian forward has been in top form for Atalanta this season and is also wanted by Liverpool and Barcelona. The Reds are planning for life without Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires this summer.

The Merseyside club is yet to find success in their attempts to tie the Egyptian down to a new deal. Liverpool have apparently identified Lookman as the man to help them deal with Salah's potential exit.

The Catalans are interested in the 27-year-old as well, and have apparently been in touch with the player's entourage to script a move. However, Barcelona's poor finances could hurt them in the race for Lookman.

Do Barcelona have an advantage over Liverpool and Manchester United in the race for Jonathan David?

Ademola Lookman

Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester United are supposedly eyeing a move for Jonathan David, whose contract with Lille expires this summer. However, speaking recently to It's Called Soccer! podcast as cited by 90 Min, the Canadian striker said he would prefer to play in LaLiga.

"To be honest, I think I can adapt to every League. Every league has their differences. I think the Premier League is a lot faster and more physical than all the other leagues," David said.

He continued:

"But I grew up watching a lot of La Liga. I wouldn’t say that would be my preferred league, but I think that’s a league that I enjoyed watching the most… I think one day, I would like to play there."

David could be Robert Lewandowski's successor at Barcelona, while Liverpool are reportedly eyeing him as a replacement for Darwin Nunez. The 25-year-old could also be a fine fit for Ruben Amorim's plans at Manchester United as well.

