Manchester United plot move for PL striker as Rasmus Hojlund replacement - Reports

As per reports, Manchester United view Ollie Watkins as a potential signing if Rasmus Hojlund leaves the club this summer. The Red Devils have the Englishman on their shortlist as they look to bolster their attack.
As per a report in The Athletic, Watkins is a potential target if Manchester United can offload Hojlund. They do not see the young striker in their future plans and are actively trying to sell him, with Juventus and Napoli reportedly interested.
Watkins is the latest name linked with the Red Devils, who have been keen on signing a striker this summer. Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres are the current targets, after Liam Delap opted against a move to Old Trafford and joined Chelsea.
Wes Brown spoke to Metro earlier this summer and urged his former side to sign Watkins, who has scored 75 goals in 184 games for Villa in the Premier League. He said:
“Delap would’ve been a good player for United, but I’d go for experience. Manchester United need a striker and Ollie Watkins has shown us that he can do that in the Premier League. Would Aston Villa swap Watkins for Marcus Rashford? I’m not sure because they still trust Watkins and would need to find a big replacement. They would want a striker who can get 20 goals and those are hard to come by. Look at United and how Rasmus Hojlund has struggled, but a striker like Watkins would be perfect for United.”
Aston Villa reportedly value the striker at £60 million and would welcome any bid around the asking price. The striker has a contract until 2028 but is open to leaving the club.
Jermaine Pennant wants Arsenal to sign Manchester United target
Jermaine Pennant spoke to Ace Odds earlier this summer and urged Arsenal to sign Ollie Watkins. He believes that the Manchester United target is ideal for Mikel Arteta's side and would be the perfect alternative to Alexander Isak. He said:
“Arsenal do need a striker. If they’ve got the money, get Isak. But I think they should go back into the market for Ollie Watkins. I think he would be great. Everyone wants Isak, that’s obvious. But if they can’t splash £150m on him, then go and get Watkins. He’s got an eye for goal, he’s got pace, he’s an international and I think he would work well in Arteta’s system."
"He can link up play. He’s got it all, to be fair to him, and it’ll be cut-price compared to Isak. Watkins is a proven Premier League player, so he’s a better bet than someone like Gyökeres. We’ve seen Darwin Nunez light it up in Portugal and struggle in England.”
Arsenal tried to sign Ollie Watkins in the January window, but failed to agree terms with Aston Villa.