Manchester United plot move to sign Andre Onana replacement - Reports 

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, according to 90 Min. The Red Devils could be in the market for a new custodian this summer following Andre Onana's unconvincing performances so far.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper arrived at Old Trafford from Inter Milan in 2023. He was the No. 1 under Erik ten Hag and has also held his place following Ruben Amorim's arrival.

However, Onana has managed just eight clean sheets in 33 games for Manchester United this season, letting in 45 goals. Meanwhile, his backup Altay Bayindir is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, prompting the Red Devils to turn to Lammens.

Speaking recently to Gazet Van Antwerpen, as cited by 90 Min, the Belgian hinted that he could be open to a move to Manchester United.

"I've only played one full season at Antwerp. If something comes along that I can hardly say no to and that will benefit the club, I'll have to think about it seriously. But if I'm the starting goalkeeper here for another year, that's no problem," said Lammens.

Lammens added that his teammates are already teasing him about the recent links to the Red Devils.

"When I made a save in training, it was United this, United that. Funny, I would do it the other way around too. But you can't dwell on it for too long. They are still just rumours. Those top clubs have so many scouts and follow so many players. So it doesn't have to mean anything yet. It will only become clear in the summer whether anything comes of it," said Lammens.

He continued:

"But of course it's only positive. Especially because it's the best competition in the world and my profile – my stature and way of playing – is similar to English football. You have to physically hold your own there and that suits me."

Manchester United have a cordial relationship with Antwerp, so a move could be on the cards.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Barcelona defender?

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer €100m for Ronald Araujo, according to Fichajes. The Red Devils eyeing defensive reinforcements, with Lisandro Martinez sidelined with an ACL injury and Victor Lindelof out of contract this summer.

The Premier League giants are long-term admirers of Araujo and want him this year. The Uruguayan signed a new contract in January, but Barcelona are under financial difficulties and could be tempted to let him go.

