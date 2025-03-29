Manchester United plot summer move for 25-year-old Portuguese-based midfielder: Reports 

Manchester United have set their sights on Morten Hjulmand ahead of the summer, according to Stretty News. The Danish defensive midfielder currently plies his trade in Portugal with Sporting and has been in tremendous form of late.

Ad

Hjulmand has registered three goals and two assists from 38 games across competitions this season. The Red Devils are pleased with his efforts and are plotting to take him to Old Trafford this year.

The Premier League giants are likely to bid adieu to Christian Eriksen, whose contract expires this summer. Meanwhile, Manchester United could also offload Casemiro at the end of this season while Kobbie Mainoo's future remains uncertain as well.

Ad

Trending

The Red Devils are likely to turn to the market to sort out the issue and have identified Hjulmand as an option. The Dane was a hit under Ruben Amorim at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and the Portuguese manager is keen to be reunited with him at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old is under contract with Sporting until 2028 and is expected to cost around €80 million. Manchester United are dealing with financial issues at the moment but player sales could help raise funds for the summer. The Red Devils believe that they could get a deal done for €50-60 million at the end of this season.

Ad

Will Manchester United move for Ronald Araujo this summer?

Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United can sign Ronald Araujo for €60 million this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Red Devils are expected to focus on the backline this summer, with Victor Lindelof's contract expiring in a few months.

Ad

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire is also on the wrong side of 30 and will need replacing soon. Lisandro Martinez is sidelined with an ACL injury and is expected to be out of action for a while.

Manchester United have long been on Araujo's trail and could have the chance to sign him this summer. The Uruguayan defender extended his stay at Barcelona in January this year, putting pen to paper on a new deal until 2031.

Ad

However, the player is not a first-team regular under Hansi Flick, and his future remains uncertain. The Catalans are apparently willing to let the player go for the aforementioned price as they look to raise funds for new arrivals.

The Red Devils are facing financial issues of their own, so a move won't be a straightforward affair. However, if the club manages to raise funds through player sales, a move could materialize this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback