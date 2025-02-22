Manchester United plot surprise move for 30-year-old LaLiga star next summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a surprise move to sign 30-year-old Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (via The Hard Tackle), the Red Devils want the experienced custodian to add quality and depth to the goalkeeping department.

The Red Devils splashed a reported £47.2 million for the signature of Andre Onana from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023. However, the Cameroon international has not entirely justified his massive fee and has often made headlines for costly errors.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly far from convinced with Onana and wants to bring in another solid keeper to compete for places. Musso has emerged as a target and should be an obtainable option as well.

Musso has been on the books of Atalanta since 2021, signing from fellow Serie A side Udinese. He joined Atletico Madrid on loan last summer and has made just six appearances for Diego Simeone's side, with five coming in Copa del Rey.

Atalanta are reportedly happy to sanction a permanent sale for the Argentine keeper at the right price. The two-cap Argentine international is also unlikely to cost a fortune, given his age.

Ruben Amorim acknowledges 'problems' ahead of Manchester United's trip to Everton

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has claimed that the Red Devils have more problems than solutions at the moment. The Red Devils have not been able to turn their fortunes around since the Portuguese tactician's appointment last November.

The 20-time English champions sit 15th on the Premier League table and have already lost 12 out of their 25 league games. Amorim has so far won nine times, drawing three games and losing nine times in 21 games across competitions at his new club.

Ahead of Manchester United's trip to Goodison Park on Saturday (February 22) the Portuguese tactician has made a huge admission. He acknowledged things are looking doomy and gloomy, urging his players to step up. He said (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"What I feel is that sometimes you don't feel improvement in the team but some games you think we can play and create situations. That is a good thing. In this moment when you watch the games, you see more problems than solutions. That is clear. When we play some games, I see things are there and we are capable but we have to be consistent."

Amorim saw off Everton with a big 4-0 win at Old Trafford to win his first Premier League game in charge of Manchester United on December 1, 2024.

