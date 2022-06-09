Manchester United plot surprise move to sign Liverpool star tipped to leave Anfield: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a shock move for out-of-favor Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the player keen to leave Anfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, has found game time hard to come by in recent seasons. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita are all ahead of him.

The midfielder seems to be pushing for an exit from Liverpool and could make a shock move to fierce rivals Manchester United.

According to Alex Crook, the Red Devils are weighing up a move for the English midfielder, who could be available for £10 million.

Crook wrote for talkSPORT:

"Manchester United are contemplating a surprise raid on bitter rivals Liverpool for want-away Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. (He) is desperate to leave Anfield having started only nine Premier League games last season."

He added:

"If Liverpool are willing to accept a knockdown fee of £10m, the Red Devils would be seriously interested in bringing Oxlade-Chamberlain across the north west."

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Manchester United are keen on signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain if Liverpool would sell him for £10m. [ @alex_crook Manchester United are keen on signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain if Liverpool would sell him for £10m. [@alex_crook] https://t.co/OG35mY9w4O

No player has moved from the Reds to Old Trafford or vice versa since 1964 when Phil Chisnall joined the Anfield side from United.

It would be a real shock to see Oxlade-Chamberlain make the move to the Red Devils, as Jurgen Klopp will likely not be keen to aid Erik ten Hag's rebuild.

The English midfielder made 29 appearances for Klopp's side last season, scoring three goals and contributing three assists. But he could offer Erik ten Hag versatility as he can play both as a central-midfielder and as a winger.

Oxlade-Chamberlain found success in the wide forward role at former club Arsenal, where he developed into one of England's most promising talents.

He has failed to live up to expectations ever since Klopp sanctioned a £34.2 million move for the midfielder back in 2017. The Englishman has made 133 appearances for the Reds, scoring 17 goals and contributing 15 assists.

Manchester United are not alone in their interest in Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is gaining interest from Premier League sides

Manchester United aren't the only side reportedly interested in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Crook also reports that Southampton are keen on reuniting with their former academy graduate.

Meanwhile, The Athletic reports that West Ham United and Aston Villa are also considering a move for the midfielder.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive West Ham are interested in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.



Liverpool will allow the player to leave this summer.



(Source: GOAL / Times) West Ham are interested in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.Liverpool will allow the player to leave this summer.(Source: GOAL / Times) 🚨 West Ham are interested in signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.Liverpool will allow the player to leave this summer. (Source: GOAL / Times) https://t.co/4xxrdCH3kq

Jurgen Klopp has previously touched on the potential loss of the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer (via LiverpoolWorld):

“I don't want to see anyone leave but that's life and the situation. No-one has told me they want to leave. No agent called and said: 'If he's not playing more (he wants to leave)'."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far