Manchester United plotting move for Chelsea star who could cost around £25m: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah this summer. The Englishman could cost around £25 million as the Blues are looking to get on the right side of Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Chalobah had a tough 2023-24 campaign, having suffered from a thigh injury. He made just 17 appearances across competitions and also scored a goal. He is a versatile defender and can operate both as a centre-back and a right-back.

As per The Independent, Manchester United's new ownership believe Chalobah fits the mold of players they are looking for. He is 24 years old and is good on the ball and in pressing as well. Hence, they are considering making an offer for him.

Moreover, Raphael Varane is set to leave the Red Devils when his contract expires this summer. Jonny Evans is also expected to leave as a free agent while right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future is under speculation as well. United will, however, have to pay £25 million if they want to sign Chalobah, with his contract with Chelsea expiring in 2028.

The Blues need to sell players to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules and are looking to sell at least one of Chalobah or Conor Gallagher. The duo came through the club's academy and any sale would mean full profit.

Leicester looking to replace Chelsea-bound Enzo Maresca with Manchester United legend

As per Mirror (via Metro), Leicester City have added Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy's name to their targets for a new manager. They are looking to replace Enzo Maresca, who is set to join Chelsea, who parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

Maresca helped Leicester win the EFL Championship in the 2023-24 season and get promoted to the Premier League. They are now on the hunt for a manager to stay in the top flight. The likes of former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper and former Chelsea manager Graham Potter are in consideration.

Another major target is Ruud van Nistelrooy, who left PSV Eindhoven last year. He had a falling off with the club's board and cited a lack of support. The Manchester United legend managed the club for one year but has been without a job since his departure.

Van Nistelrooy has also worked as assistant manager with the Dutch national team and managed both the Netherlands and PSV's youth sides.