Manchester United plotting move for ex-Premier League midfielder who is currently impressing in Serie A: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to lure Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa away from Napoli this summer.

Anguissa, 27, has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Serie A in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has helped Gli Azzurri lift the domestic title this campaign with his excellent outings, ending their 33-year-long league silverware drought.

A right-footed box-to-box midfielder blessed with dribbling and tackling, the 46-cap Cameroon international has produced his best-ever campaign in front of goal. So far, he has registered three goals and seven assists in 41 matches.

According to NapoliCalcioLive, Manchester United are interested in signing the ex-Marseille player as they are aiming to refresh their squad this summer. Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly keen to acquire the dynamic midfielder's services.

However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly uninterested in selling Anguissa in light of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's potential exits. He is keen to help Luciano Spalletti retain most of his Scudetto-winning squad.

Anguissa, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2025, joined the Serie A outfit initially on loan from Fulham in 2021. He completed a £14 million permanent move last summer after helping his side finish third in the Serie A table.

Should Anguissa join Erik ten Hag's side this summer, he would emerge as a likely option for a starting midfielder alongside Casemiro. He would provide his manager with good squad depth with Christian Eriksen also keen to shine.

Manchester United ready for defensive overhaul, as per Rudy Galetti

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reputed journalist Rudy Galetti claimed that Manchester United are keen to sell three centre-backs to make more room for Kim Min-jae and Jurrien Timber. Talking about the pair, he elaborated:

"Manchester United are interested in both players. In fact, they are planning at least two incoming moves to strengthen the defence and to replace some players. [Eric] Bailly will return to Marseille at the end of his loan this June. There is Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire who are both outgoing. So, Kim and Timber are on the list for United."

Kim, 26, has established himself as a starting centre-back for Napoli since arriving from Fenerbahce for £15 million last summer. He has netted two goals and laid out as many assists in 43 appearances for his club so far this season.

Timber, on the other hand, has remained on Manchester United's radar since last summer. The 21-year-old defender has helped Ajax lift three trophies, registering five goals and four assists in 118 overall matches in the process.

Poll : 0 votes