Manchester United plotting move for French World Cup-winning star on one-year contract: Reports 

Manchester United are plotting a move for Paul Pogba, according to Fichajes.net. The French midfielder is currently without a club after a mutual contract termination with Juventus last November.

Pogba failed a drug test at the start of the 2023-24 campaign and received a provisional suspension in September 2023. His second sample also failed the test and he was handed a four-year ban from football in February 2024.

However, the 31-year-old managed to reduce his ban to 18 months in October last year following a successful appeal. The Bianconeri parted ways with Pogba in November on mutual terms, and he has been looking for a new club ever since.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have struggled for form this season and are currently languishing at 15th in the Premier League. With Christian Eriksen's contract up this summer and Casemiro's future uncertain, the Red Devils have apparently turned to their former player.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has had a love-hate relationship with the Premier League giants. The player initially rose through the ranks at Old Trafford but left the club as a free agent to move to Juventus in 2012.

After four fruitful seasons, he returned to Manchester United in 2016. He spent six seasons at the club before leaving in 2022 to return to Turin, once again as a free agent.

The Red Devils, however, are ready to bring him back and are proposing a one-year, incentive-based contract. He will be offered a low salary, with performance-based bonuses.

Paul Pogba remains eager to resume his career and could be open to a return to his old hunting ground. However, the Frenchman will also have the option to move to the MLS.

How many goals has Paul Pogba scored for Manchester United?

Paul Pogba has appeared 233 times for Manchester United in his career, registering 39 goals and 48 assists. The Frenchman won the Europa League and the EFL Cup with the Red Devils.

Pogba was also an integral part of the team that reached the FA Cup final in the 2017-18 season and the Europa League final in the 2020-21 campaign. The player has a wealth of experience under his belt and could be an interesting addition to the Premier League giants's squad.

Manchester United have lost 12 and won just eight of their 26 games in the league this season. They next face Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Wednesday, February 26, in the Premier League.

