Manchester United plotting summer move for 25-year-old Frenchman - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Lyon forward Moussa Dembele at the end of the season.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are preparing for the departures of some of their forwards and are looking to make attacking reinforcements in the summer.

Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard's contracts with the club are set to expire at the end of the season. The two stars are expected to run down their deals and become free agents in the summer.

Anthony Martial left Manchester United in January to join Sevilla on loan until the end of the season. The 26-year-old grew frustrated with the lack of opportunities he received at Old Trafford during the first half of the season. He is expected to secure a permanent move away from the club this summer.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to be reconsidering his future at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will reportedly seek a move away from the club if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Ralf Rangnick's side currently occupy fifth place in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal. The Gunners have three games in hand over the Red Devils.

Manchester United could therefore make a move for Moussa Dembele in the summer. The Frenchman has scored 54 goals in 130 appearances in all competitions for Lyon. He has been in fine form this season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Dembele's contract with Lyon is set to expire in 2023. The club could be forced to sell the striker this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year. The 25-year-old is expected to be available for £25 million.

Manchester United will likely try to sign Serie A star ahead of Moussa Dembele

Napoli star Victor Osimhen is reportedly one of the Red Devils' top summer transfer targets

Manchester United may have registered an interest in Moussa Dembele, but the Frenchman could prove to be the club's second choice during the summer transfer window.

Dembele is yet to produce the goods for Lyon on a consistent basis and is therefore unlikely to be the Red Devils' top transfer target.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are also plotting a move for Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian has attracted the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for the Italian outfit this season.

He has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 23 appearances for Luciano Spaletti's side across all competitions this season. His performances have helped propel Napoli to third place in the Serie A table, just three points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Napoli will reportedly command a fee in the region of €100 million for Osimhen in the summer. Manchester United are expected to face competition from Arsenal and Real Madrid for the forward's signature.

