Manchester United are reportedly preparing a €45 million offer for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to replace David De Gea this summer.

De Gea's contract with United expires at the end of this month, but a new contract hasn't been signed yet. While the two parties are still in negotiations, there's a real possibility of the Spaniard leaving this summer.

As per El Nacional, the Red Devils have identified Pickford as a suitable replacement. Manager Erik ten Hag wants to solve the goalkeeper situation quickly, so the club are preparing a €45 million offer for the England international.

Pickford, 29, had only recently signed a new contract with Everton that runs till 2027. However, he's unhappy with the club's project and wants to leave as early as this summer. He wants to compete in the UEFA Champions League and for trophies, both of which Manchester United can provide.

Pickford has been a crucial player for Everton, especially in the last two seasons, as he helped them narrowly escape relegation. He kept 15 clean sheets in 72 league games in the last two seasons.

De Gea, meanwhile, won the Premier League Golden Glove award last season, keeping 17 clean sheets in 38 games. He, however, was partly at fault for Manchester United's UEFA Europa League exit and the FA Cup final loss.

The Spaniard made two mistakes as Sevilla beat the Red Devils 3-0 in the Europa League quarterfinal second leg. He was also lambasted for being unable to save Ilkay Gundogan's seemingly innocuous shot in Manchester City's 2-1 win over United in the FA Cup final.

Manchester United to raise bid for Mason Mount

As per The Sun, Manchester United are set to submit a second bid worth £50 million for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Their first bid worth £40 million was rejected by the Blues, as they're demanding £70 million for the midfielder.

Mount, 24, appears set to leave Chelsea this summer, with his contract expiring next summer. Negotiations regarding a new contract failed, and the Cobham graduate is expected to join Manchester United.

The England international had an underwhelming 2022-23 season, making just 35 appearances across competitions, contributing three goals and six assists. Mount had been, however, one of Chelsea's most important players before last season.

He won the club's Player of the Season award two years in a row (2020-21 and 2021-22). He has contributed 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 games across competitions for the Blues.

Poll : 0 votes