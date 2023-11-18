Manchester United prepared to agree deal worth £354,000-a-week to sign World Cup winner: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Manchester United are ready to triple Antoine Griezmann's salary in a bid to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

The Red Devils are looking to reinforce their attack as Marcus Rashford has been misfiring this season, scoring only once in 16 appearances across competitions. While Rasmus Hojlund has netted five times in 15 matches, he is yet to score in the Premier League in nine appearances.

Griezmann, meanwhile, has been in stellar form for Los Rojiblancos, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in 16 appearances across competitions for the Madrid club this season.

As per the aforementioned report, the 32-year-old has a release clause of £22 million in his Atletico Madrid contract. He earns a reported £7 million per season and Manchester United are looking to offer the player £21 million per season, £354,000 weekly.

Griezmann has spent the entirety of his senior club career in Spain, representing clubs like Real Sociedad, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid. He has played the most games for Atleti, 357 in two spells. Griezmann has scored 169 goals and has provided 77 assists for the club.

The Frenchman has won one UEFA Super Cup, one UEFA Europa League, one Copa del Rey, and one Supercopa de Espana at the club level. He has won the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Nations League with France.

The left-footed magician is a veteran of France at the international level. In 125 appearances for Les Bleus, Griezmann has scored 44 times, setting up 37 more goals.

Pundit confirms that Manchester United are pushing for Antoine Griezmann

Okdiario pundit Eduardo Inda suggested that Antoine Griezmann wants a pay rise at Atletico Madrid. He pointed out that Griezmann earns less than Koke and Jan Oblak (both reportedly earn £8 million per season).

Inda added that the Frenchman used to pocket £17 million at Barcelona (£20 million including bonuses). The pundit furthered that Manchester United have always had a soft spot for Griezmann. He told El Chringuito (via Tribal Football):

"United loves Griezmann, the termination clause is ridiculous, at 25 million [Euros]. He has a contract until 2026 and is talking to Atlético de Madrid to stay until '27, coinciding with El Cholo's exit. He earns less than Koke and [Jan] Oblak, who earn more than 8 net, while he is making about 7 million."

Inda added:

"He wants to earn 10 million net per season. Remember that in Barça he earned 17 net, reaching 20 per bonus. He is the most decisive player in Atlético."

Griezmann's current contract runs out at the end of the 2025-26 season. Given his salary demands, Manchester United could be able to strike a bargain deal for the Frenchman in January.