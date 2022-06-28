Manchester United prepared to make €30 million offer to sign 26-year-old defender: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a €30 million offer for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries as they look to freshen up their defensive options.

Dumfries, 26, has impressed for Inter Milan since joining from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven last summer.

The Dutch international has made 45 appearances for Simone Inzaghi's side, scoring five goals and providing seven assists.

According to L’Interista, United are ready to pursue the 26-year-old with a €30 million offer being weighed up by the Red Devils.

Dumfries' potential arrival comes at a time when there are still question marks remaining over the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He is reportedly among the players up for sale this summer, having been displaced by Diogo Dalot in the Red Devils' side last season.

Wan-Bissaka, 24, joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace in 2019 for £49.5 million (€57.4 million). He quickly became a mainstay in former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, making 115 appearances under the Norwegian.

However, having been on loan at Serie A side AC Milan, Diogo Dalot returned to Old Trafford last summer.

He soon became the first-choice right-back under former interim manager Ralf Rangnick and questions were soon asked over what the future holds for Wan-Bissaka.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Aaron Wan-Bissaka is wanted by his old club Crystal Palace.



The full-back is expected to be allowed to leave Manchester United this summer.



(Source: Aaron Wan-Bissaka is wanted by his old club Crystal Palace.The full-back is expected to be allowed to leave Manchester United this summer.(Source: @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Aaron Wan-Bissaka is wanted by his old club Crystal Palace.The full-back is expected to be allowed to leave Manchester United this summer.(Source: @TheAthleticUK) https://t.co/b2gjjdJ30a

Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries impressed at European Championships last summer

Denzel Dumfries impressed for the Dutch last summer at the Euros

Manchester United's interest in Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries is merited following an impressive UEFA Euros 2020 campaign for the Netherlands.

The 26-year-old made four appearances during the tournament and scored two crucial goals in wins over Austria and Ukraine. He struck in the 85th minute to score an injury-time 3-2 winner over Ukraine whilst he also scored another against Austria in a 2-0 win.

Dumfries also assisted former United winger Memphis Depay in the win over Austria and earned praise for his consistent performances for the Netherlands side.

B/R Football @brfootball

—Second goal in as many games



First Euros and Denzel Dumfries is making his mark —First international goal is a game-winner vs. Ukraine—Second goal in as many gamesFirst Euros and Denzel Dumfries is making his mark —First international goal is a game-winner vs. Ukraine—Second goal in as many gamesFirst Euros and Denzel Dumfries is making his mark ✨ https://t.co/u04NZqsxnW

Erik ten Hag will know all about Dumfries from his time in the Eredivisie, where he was part of the PSV Eindhoven side that would take on Ajax in recent seasons.

The 26-year-old offers versatility alongside his defensive nuance in that he can play both as a full-back, wing-back, and as a winger.

He can be expected to rival Diogo Dalot for a starting berth on the right-hand side of Erik ten Hag's defense should he arrive at Manchester United this summer.

