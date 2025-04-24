Manchester United prepared to sell academy graduate on order to fund summer move for Matheus Cunha: Reports

Manchester United are ready to sell Alejandro Garnacho to fund a move for Matheus Cunha. The Red Devils believe the Brazilian will be a more important player for Ruben Amorim than the Argentine.

As per a report in talkSPORT, Manchester United are set to activate the release clause on Cunha. They are in talks with Wolverhampton to pay it in installments as they can't do it in one go.

The Red Devils believe that Garnacho would be the ideal player to sell as he does not fit the system used by Amorim. Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have been linked with the star who idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, that is not something that has gone down well with Paul Parker, who believes that the Manchester United star should be himself. He told SpilXperten:

"I liked him (Garnacho) when he came through and he had that Argentinian fire in his belly, which he has lost completely. He has let himself and his family down. He has let his club down, because he is not taking advantage of the talent he was supposed to have. I am not seeing anything from him."

"The most important thing for him now is to understand what he is good at and what he is bad at. He can't take on people, he is not quick enough and he doesn't want to work hard. So, what is he actually good at? He needs to figure that out and show it, rather than just wanting to be the next Ronaldo."

Manchester United value Garnacho at £70 million and were ready to sell him in January, too.

Former Manchester United coach not sold on Alejandro Garnacho

Rene Meulensteen was talking to Poker Firma when he claimed that Manchester United made a mistake by keeping Alejandro Garnacho instead of Anthony Elanga. He claimed that the Nottingham Forest player was what the Red Devils needed at the club and said:

"I've never been sold on Alejandro Garnacho to be fairly honest. I think there's a personality and character issue at times. Anthony Elanga on the other hand, his performance last night is exactly what you want to expect from a Manchester United winger – strong, direct, powerful, full of confidence and taking players on."

"I always thought Elanga showed those glimpses when he was playing for Man United, but the club closed the door on him and his career has restarted at a different club. You really have to question the decision-making process to let players like him go, because there's been a few who have slipped through the fingers."

Manchester United are also looking to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, while Liam Delap is also on their radar.

