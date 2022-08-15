Manchester United prepared to sell right-back as they accelerate talks to sign Dest from Barcelona: Reports

Manchester United are accelerating the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to sign Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest, as per Sport.

The Red Devils have made a woeful start to the season, losing their first two games 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion and 4-0 to Brentford.

Their defense has leaked goals and Erik ten Hag's pressing style of play is not bedding well with the current crop of players at Old Trafford.

The aforementioned report claims that United are looking to quickly offload Wan-Bissaka in order to sign Barcelona defender Dest.

The young American full-back previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax, with the coach having overseen his development at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

He made 38 appearances under Ten Hag before heading to Barca for £18.9 million in 2020.

The United boss is confident of striking a deal for the right-back despite Dest still wanting to succeed at the Nou Camp.

The player reportedly knows there will be difficulties in him becoming a mainstay in Xavi Hernandez's XI.

Barca are asking for around €20 million (£16.9 million) for the American, who made 31 appearances last season, providing three assists.

He has three years left on his current deal with Barca but could be headed to Old Trafford by the time the August 31 transfer window slams shut.

The Blaugrana view Dest's departure as essential for them to make a new right-back signing with Xavi unimpressed with the player since taking over last November.

Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka in Barcelona's right-back shortlist

Wan-Bissaka's United future is in doubt

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero (via UtdReport), Barca have both Wan-Bissaka and Dalot on their radar as potential right-back options.

Whether Manchester United use this interest to secure a swap-deal for Dest remains to be seen, but it should be something the Red Devils entertain.

Certainly from the perspective of Wan-Bissaka, who seems to have been made available for transfer throughout the summer.

The English defender has had a difficult past season at Old Trafford, losing his place in United's starting XI to Dalot.

The former Crystal Palace right-back made 25 appearances last season and has started both of United's first two games of the season on the bench.

He has two years left on his current deal at Old Trafford and a return to Palace on loan has been touted.

But the opportunity to join Barcelona will likely be the Englishman's preference.

Edited by Matthew Guyett