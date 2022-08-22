Manchester United preparing staggering €94 million bid after agreeing personal terms with attacker: Reports

Manchester United are preparing an astounding €94 million bid for Ajax forward Antony, having agreed terms with the Brazilian, as per Brazilian outlet O Globo.

The Ajax winger has been a long-term target for Erik ten Hag's side this summer.

It appears they have reached an agreement on the personal side of things for his arrival.

The Red Devils are now lining up a whooping €94 million bid for Antony as Ten Hag looks to bolster his attacking options at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian sat out Ajax's 1-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend amidst speculation over his future.

He also missed the Amsterdam side's training session on Friday, August 20, only doing gym work.

The former Sao Paulo winger impressed under Ten Hag last season with 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 appearances as Ajax claimed the Eredivisie title.

Antony arrived at the Johan Cruyff Arena from Sao Paulo in 2020 for £14.2 million and has flourished for the Dutch giants.

He was asked whether Ten Hag is going to call for him following Ajax's 6-1 win over Groningen on August 14, replying (via TheEuropeanLad):

"No idea.. he has to discuss this with my agents, I am focused on here. What will come will come, we will see. At the moment I feel good here."

"I will always cheer for Erik ten Hag" - Antony on his admiration for Manchester United boss

The Brazilian lauds his former manager

Antony has made clear his thoughts on his former manager, backing him to turn around the current situation at Old Trafford.

The Dutch tactician has overseen two defeats in his first two fixtures, including an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing to Brentford.

The pressure is already somewhat mounting on Ten Hag and Antony has jumped to his defense, saying (via TheEuropeanLad):

"I will always cheer for Erik ten Hag. It makes me sad that I haven't been able to do this for him yet. But knowing Erik.. I am sure he will turn things around. Manchester United will become a better club with him in charge."

The pair may just get a much-desired reunion with United seemingly prepared to pay €94 million to lure him away from Ajax.

It is a hefty fee for a player who appeared to be available for around €60 million earlier this summer, per Sports Illustrated.

However, as time has progressed, the Red Devils have risked missing out on a number of targets.

Time is of the essence for Manchester United with just nine days remaining of the transfer window.

