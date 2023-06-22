Manchester United to provide 'serious competition' to 2 Bundesliga clubs in pursuit of German international: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly providing serious competition to Bundesliga clubs Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt to sign Leeds United defender Robin Koch.

German outlet Kicker reports that the Red Devils are among the clubs working extensively on a potential deal for Koch. The German international may be available for free following Leeds' relegation this season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is expected to strengthen his defense this summer. There are question marks over the future of Harry Maguire with Newcastle United reportedly interested.

Ten Hag could therefore be turning his sights to Koch, 26, who was one of the Peacocks' better performers in a dismal campaign. The defender made 39 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep five clean sheets.

However, Bundesliga side Leverkusen are also interested in the German who has eight international caps to his name. Jonathan Tah has informed Xabi Alonso's side that he wants to leave BayArena this summer.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt are also considering a move for Koch as they look to replace Evan Ndicka. The 23-year-old has joined Serie A side AS Roma following the expiration of his contract.

Koch arrived in England with Leeds in 2020 from Freiburg for €13 million. He was signed in the midst of Ben White returning to Brighton & Hove Albion after a successful loan spell at Elland Road.

The German has gone on to make 77 appearances for the Peacocks. However, the Midlands side's relegation has led to the defender being expected to leave.

Borussia Dortmund showing interest in Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri

Hannibal could be on the move this summer.

Manchester Evening News reports that Borussia Dortmund have registered an interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at EFL Championship outfit Birmingham City. The Tunisian impressed with one goal and six assists in 41 games across competitions. He is garnering interest from many clubs this summer.

Dortmund are reportedly one of the clubs considering a move for Hannibal. They are prepared to pay around €15 million to lure him to Signal Iduna Park.

The Manchester United youngster has failed to make a consistent step up to the first team at Old Trafford. He has made just three appearances to date for United's senior team.

Ten Hag has reportedly made it clear that he has high standards regarding young talent and those not up to the mark will be sold. He has already allowed Zidane Iqbal to join Eredivisie side FC Utrecht for around €1 million.

