Manchester United ready to loan out star player but rule out Premier League side as possible destination - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to send Harry Maguire out on loan but not to Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

English journalist Dean Jones has reported that the Red Devils are considering a loan for Maguire as they look to part with the 30-year-old this summer. However, they're not willing to send him to a direct rival like Newcastle.

Jones told the Ranks FC Patreon page (via TBR Football):

“(Manchester) United expected offers to start landing this week, but they will not force him out of the club. There is too much respect for him. It is a bit of a problem, though; he’s blocking them from signing a new defender. I’m told they will definitely consider loaning him out – as long as it isn’t to a rival. FYI Newcastle count as a rival these days."

Maguire has been regularly linked with a departure from Manchester United amid a lack of game time under Erik ten Hag. He started eight of 16 league games this season, helping his side keep nine clean sheets.

The Red Devils captain arrived at the club from Leicester City in 2019 for £85 million, a world-record fee for a defender. That fee has been a burden on the England international, as his performances have been under the microscope.

Maguire's place in Ten Hag's starting lineup diminished after the Dutch tactician lured Lisandro Martinez to Old Trafford last summer. The Argentine has forged a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane this campaign.

Newcastle hold an interest in Maguire but reportedly only want to sign the defender on loan this summer. The Red Devils' stance over Maguire is that they must sign him permanently if they want him.

The Magpies challenged Manchester United for a top-four finish this season and are emerging as a new Premier League powerhouse. Both clubs qualified for the UEFA Champions League and look set to collide in a top-four race again next season. Ten Hag's side view the Tyneside giants as competition and do not want to strengthen them.

Ally McCoist urges Manchester United's Jadon Sancho to return to Borussia Dortmund

Sancho has struggled at Old Trafford.

Ally McCoist has advised Jadon Sancho to return to Borussia Dortmund as he continues to endure a difficult spell at Manchester United. The English winger arrived at Old Trafford in 2021 for £74 million from BvB.

However, Sancho has struggled for form, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 41 games across competitions this season. McCoist reckons the 23-year-old could get back to his best at Dortmund, telling talkSPORT:

"He should go back to Dortmund. I just feel for the lad because its a move that hasn't really worked out. I don't think that anyone can doubt there's a real talent there."

The Scottish pundit added:

"Why not go back to where he was loved and played, without doubt, the best football of his career."

Sancho has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion. However, he enjoyed a superb spell at Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga, scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists in 137 appearances across competitions.

