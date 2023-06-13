Manchester United make big decision on Harry Maguire amid interest from Newcastle United - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly told Newcastle United that they must sign the player permanently if they want him this summer.

The Sun reports that Newcastle want to sign Maguire on loan this summer but they have been told that his arrival at St James' Park must be a permanent one. The 30-year-old looks increasingly likely to depart Old Trafford following a difficult season.

Maguire has lacked game time, starting just eight of 16 Premier League games this season. He has reportedly been told that he can leave the Red Devils if the right deal is found. However, Erik ten Hag's side are not keen on loaning the defender to a direct rival.

Newcastle will be competing in the Champions League next season after a fourth-place finish in the league this campaign. They rivaled Manchester United for a top-four finish, with both eventually sealing qualification for Europe's elite club competition.

Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on Maguire's situation while Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the English international. He has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Reports claim that Manchester United value Maguire at £40 million and he sits on £190,000 per week. Only a few clubs can afford to match the Englishman's wage demands and Newcastle are one of those clubs. The Magpies are the richest club in world football after being taken over by a consortium led by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) in 2021.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag following the Dutch tactician's signing of Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine defender has forged a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane at the heart of the Red Devils' defense.

The Manchester United captain joined the club from Leicester City in 2019 for £85 million, a world record fee for a defender. He made 31 appearances across competitions this season, helping his side keep 17 clean sheets.

Jamie Carragher urges Manchester United boss Ten Hag to prioritize signing Declan Rice over Mason Mount

Jamie Carragher thinks Declan Rice suits the Red Devils more.

Manchester United are moving ever closer to making Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount their first signing of the summer. Reports claim that the Red Devils are set to make a formal bid for the Blues player shortly.

Mount struggled for form at Stamford Bridge this season, scoring just three goals and providing six assists in 35 games across competitions. However, he has been a standout performer for the west Londoners over the years, helping them win the 2020-21 Champions League.

Despite this, Jamie Carragher has advised Red Devils boss Ten Hag to concentrate on signing Declan Rice rather than Mount. The Liverpool legend told The Metro:

"I do think he [Mount] is a good player and I like him, I wanted Liverpool to get him. Lots of coaches have picked him and like him. There is already a good player in there but Rice would suit United more than Mount in terms of how they set up."

Rice's future looks to lie away from West Ham United and it is Arsenal who are frontrunners to sign the English midfielder. Reports claim that the Gunners are close to reaching an agreement with the Hammers. He bagged five goals and four assists in 50 games this season. He boasts more of a defensive profile than Mount.

