Manchester United unhappy with 22-year-old's dig at Rio Ferdinand after Manchester City's UCL win: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly unhappy with Brandon Williams for his comments following Manchester City's Champions League triumph.

ESPN's Rob Dawson reports that the Red Devils are distancing themselves from Instagram story posts uploaded by Williams. He took aim at Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand following City's victory while the Englishman worked as a pundit for BT Sport on the game. The former United captain was seen praising several members of Pep Guardiola's team including the manager himself.

However, Williams was less than impressed by Ferdinand's reaction to the Cityzens' European glory. He took to Instagram and posted several posts including one where he slammed the former Manchester United defender:

"(Ferdinand) Bet you don't congratulate if you was player, keep the same morals. Too face are boring."

That was the first of many posts from Williams that are said to have 'not been welcomed' by the Old Trafford outfit. He further took swipes at fans that were responding to his comments.

Manchester City made history, following in the footsteps of Manchester United by becoming the second club in English football to win a continental treble. Guardiola's side also beat the Red Devils 2-1 in the FA Cup final and claimed the Premier League title.

Williams endured a difficult campaign under Erik ten Hag amid a lack of game time. He featured once in the League Cup amid fitness issues and the likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Diogo Dalot's fine form.

Manchester United expected to make concrete approach for Chelsea's Mason Mount

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth (via Caught Offside), a bid is set to go in soon although the two Premier League giants are far apart on valuation. Mount looks increasingly likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer with just one year left on his contract.

The 24-year-old struggled for form this season, scoring three goals and contributing six assists in 35 games across competitions. Ten Hag seems keen on the versatile playmaker as he looks to bolster his squad ahead of a Champions League campaign.

Mount has been crucial for Chelsea over the years, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists in 195 games across competitions. The Blues' chaotic season coincided with his downward spiral and he ended the campaign as a bit-part player.

The England international has won the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup with the west Londoners. He appears to be edging towards becoming Manchester United's first signing of the summer.

