Manchester United, PSG among teams keeping close eye on 25-year-old Armenian midfielder as transfer interest from clubs gathers pace: Reports

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly in the race to sign Krasnodar captain Eduard Spertsyan. However, Ajax are said to be the front-runners for the 25-year-old's signing.
As per a report in L'Eco di Bergamo (via Tutto Atalanta), Manchester United are interested in signing Spertsyan as Bruno Fernandes' successor. The Portuguese star was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League earlier this summer, but stayed put at Old Trafford.
Krasnodar are bracing themselves for offers from multiple clubs and have put a €25 million price tag on their club captain. Ajax are keen on getting the deal done, but with PSG and Manchester United, the race could drag on.
The attacking midfielder, who can also operate on both wings, was in decent form for the Russian side last season. The Armenian scored 11 goals and assisted seven times in all competitions for them.
Brentford are also said to be keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, who is open to leaving the club this summer.
Bruno Fernandes confirms he is staying at Manchester United
Bruno Fernandes confirmed that he spoke to Al Hilal this summer but turned down their approach. The Manchester United star was open to joining the Saudi Pro League side, but only if the Red Devils were looking to sell him.
He said (via Sky Sports):
"The president of Al Hilal called me a month ago to ask about the possibility of me moving there. I had to wait a while to think about the future. As I've always said, I would be willing to do it if United thought it was best to move on. I spoke with Ruben Amorim, who really tried to talk me out of it. I spoke to the club, who said they weren't willing to sell me, only if I wanted to leave. From my side, it was a very ambitious proposal, the president was a fantastic person. I never talked about the money; it ended up coming up later with my agent.
"I had to make the decision as a family and understand what I wanted for my future. That was the question my wife asked, what my professional goals would be. At no point did she say yes or no, she always supported me and put my professional side first. It was an easy move, even at a family level. I had Ruben Neves, Joao Cancelo. My children are used to playing with theirs. But I simply want to stay at the highest level, playing in the big competitions, because I still feel capable of that."
Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes in 2020, and he has been their best player since. He has scored 98 goals and assisted 86 times in his 290 matches for the Red Devils.