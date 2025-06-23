Manchester United, PSG among teams keeping close eye on 25-year-old Armenian midfielder as transfer interest from clubs gathers pace: Reports

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly in the race to sign Krasnodar captain Eduard Spertsyan. However, Ajax are said to be the front-runners for the 25-year-old's signing.

As per a report in L'Eco di Bergamo (via Tutto Atalanta), Manchester United are interested in signing Spertsyan as Bruno Fernandes' successor. The Portuguese star was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League earlier this summer, but stayed put at Old Trafford.

Krasnodar are bracing themselves for offers from multiple clubs and have put a €25 million price tag on their club captain. Ajax are keen on getting the deal done, but with PSG and Manchester United, the race could drag on.

Trending

The attacking midfielder, who can also operate on both wings, was in decent form for the Russian side last season. The Armenian scored 11 goals and assisted seven times in all competitions for them.

Brentford are also said to be keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, who is open to leaving the club this summer.

Bruno Fernandes confirms he is staying at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes confirmed that he spoke to Al Hilal this summer but turned down their approach. The Manchester United star was open to joining the Saudi Pro League side, but only if the Red Devils were looking to sell him.

He said (via Sky Sports):

"The president of Al Hilal called me a month ago to ask about the possibility of me moving there. I had to wait a while to think about the future. As I've always said, I would be willing to do it if United thought it was best to move on. I spoke with Ruben Amorim, who really tried to talk me out of it. I spoke to the club, who said they weren't willing to sell me, only if I wanted to leave. From my side, it was a very ambitious proposal, the president was a fantastic person. I never talked about the money; it ended up coming up later with my agent.

"I had to make the decision as a family and understand what I wanted for my future. That was the question my wife asked, what my professional goals would be. At no point did she say yes or no, she always supported me and put my professional side first. It was an easy move, even at a family level. I had Ruben Neves, Joao Cancelo. My children are used to playing with theirs. But I simply want to stay at the highest level, playing in the big competitions, because I still feel capable of that."

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes in 2020, and he has been their best player since. He has scored 98 goals and assisted 86 times in his 290 matches for the Red Devils.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More