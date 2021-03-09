Manchester United pursue Juventus defender - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a move for Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt.

The Dutchman has struggled to cement his place as an undisputed starter under Andrea Pirlo, and it now seems like the Bianconeri are willing to part ways with him for the right price.

Matthijs de Ligt has played 14 times in Serie A this season, having started only 12 games. Pirlo has often relied upon the partnership of Leonardo Bonucci and Merih Demiral in defense, leaving the former Ajax player as the odd man out on occasion.

According to Todofichajes, Manchester United are now ready to swoop in for Matthijs de Ligt, with the Dutchman willing to join the Red Devils at the end of the season.

Manchester United will hope that their connections with Matthijs de Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, will help get the deal over the line. Raiola is also the agent of Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba and helped broker the move that brought the Frenchman back to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016.

The report also states that Manchester United could opt to take De Ligt on loan first, with an option to buy, rather than pay Juventus' asking price of €75 million upfront.

Manchester United are set to attempt to sign Maathijs de Ligt from Juventus.



With Juve in financial difficulties, United could make a loan move in the summer, with an obligation to buy in 2022. https://t.co/ReQH6RlMYh pic.twitter.com/5G64qvRNPh — FootHub (@foothub_english) March 8, 2021

Juventus paid Ajax €75 million to secure the services of Matthijs de Ligt back in 2019 and will demand a similar fee if Manchester United are to make an approach for the defender in the summer.

Manchester United would do well to buy Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

Matthijs De Ligt in action for Juventus

Advertisement

Matthijs De Ligt is widely considered one of the most promising center-backs in world football, and Manchester United could really pull off a coup if they manage to sign the Dutchman from Juventus.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side are in need of a center-back to partner Harry Maguire in defense, and De Ligt fits the bill perfectly. The Dutchman will provide the Red Devils with a composed and assured presence at the back, something which they have lacked at times this season.

Info @romeoagresti : Matthijs de Ligt and Chiellini would be in Juventus squad to face FC Porto tomorrow. ✔ #JFC — Max Statman (@emaxstatman) March 8, 2021

If Manchester United do manage to strike a deal for Matthijs de Ligt, they will secure a player that they can build their defense around for years to come. Juventus may regret letting the Dutchman leave without giving him enough time to realize his potential.