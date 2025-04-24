Manchester United pushing to sign strikers wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal - Reports 

Manchester United are pushing to sign Victor Osimhen and Matheus Cunha this summer. The Red Devils are looking to leave behind Chelsea and Arsenal in securing their signatures.

Ad

According to Mirror, Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is keen on getting two forwards this summer and sees Osimhen and Cunha as the ideal options. The manager spoke about the need to sign big players in the transfer window. He said:

"There are characteristics we don't have in our squad and we are trying to see about the gaps we have. When I say we need 'big players' I'm not talking about players from Real Madrid. I am talking about players in the way I see the game. Of course money helps! We need to be really good in recruitment. We need to know our system and the way we play - and the players have to be perfect for their positions. So we know what we have to do, that is clear, and we will see next season."

Ad

Trending

Osimhen has been linked with a move to Chelsea, but the Blues have not managed to convince him yet. The Nigerian is on loan at Galatasaray this season from Napoli and has scored 30 goals in 35 matches.

Cunha has a £62.5 million release clause in his contract, and the Brazilian is keen on leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers. Arsenal were looking to sign him this summer, but have now fallen behind Manchester United in the race.

Ad

Rio Ferdinand once said he wants Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen

Rio Ferdinand spoke about Victor Osimhen earlier this season and urged Manchester United to sign the Nigerian striker. The Red Devils legend claimed that he should be signed on loan as it would help them get the goals and also develop Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. In January, he said on his YouTube channel 'Rio Ferdinand Presents' (via Metro):

Ad

"I've watched Hojlund closely the last two games… it just doesn't add up. I'd be going to get Osimhen now if we can do it from a financial standpoint. Get him on loan now! Guarantees you someone who can get on the end of things, scores goals, experienced, done it at the top level."

Ad

He added:

"I just feel like because Hojlund was £70m-odd we're expecting the finished article. Unfortunately [he's not]. He's a young striker but normally a striker of that age comes in and learns off someone. He's got nobody to learn off."

Saudi Pro League clubs are also keen on signing Victor Osimhen this summer and are ready to make a lucrative offer to him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More