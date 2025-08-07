Manchester United reach agreement in principle with RB Leipzig to sign Benjamin Sesko, reported fee and other details come to light

Manchester United have struck an agreement in principle with RB Leipzig to sign Benjamin Sesko on a permanent transfer, according to The Athletic transfer expert, David Ornstein. The Slovenia international has reportedly been granted permission to travel to Manchester for his medical before completing his transfer.

The Red Devils have bolstered their attack this summer, signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford, respectively. However, Ruben Amorim and Co. opted to recruit a new number nine as well, settling for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko in the process.

They faced stiff competition from Newcastle United, with the latter actively seeking a new forward due to Alexander Isak being linked with a move to Liverpool. The Magpies allegedly offered a total of €85 million to sign Sesko - a figure that was accepted by Leipzig on Tuesday, August 5.

However, Sesko reportedly preferred a transfer to Manchester United, despite having the prospect of playing in the UEFA Champions League next season. This led to the Red Devils striking a deal reportedly worth €76.5 million and €8.5 million in add-ons. The 22-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract with the club.

Sesko will aim to make an instant impact for Manchester United. He had an excellent two-year tenure at Leipzig, recording 39 goals and eight assists in 87 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United discover Carlos Baleba's transfer fee as they look to sign new midfielder after completing Benjamin Sesko deal: Reports

According to chief correspondent Graeme Bailey (via The Boot Room), Manchester United would need to bid over £100 million to Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Carlos Baleba. The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most talented defensive midfielders in the Premier League. However, the Seagulls have no intentions of letting go of the Cameroon international.

Bailey recently said:

“I am told that Brighton are not contemplating a Baleba sale this summer and are not encouraging it either. They are saying he is not for sale. Baleba is not actively pushing for a move either, but his people are aware of the interest from United and others, as they are not the only side who like him.”

After completing Benjamin Sesko's transfer, Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing a new defensive midfielder and goalkeeper ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season. While Baleba's reported transfer fee may result in them exploring other options, the Red Devils have also been linked with Ederson and Douglas Luiz this summer.

