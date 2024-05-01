Manchester United reach agreement to sign Portuguese defender, hope to pay less than €100m release clause: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made a major breakthrough in their pursuit of Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

Reputable English journalist Darragh Moloney reports that the Red Devils have reached an agreement with Silva's entourage. The 20-year-old centre-back has long featured on United's shortlist to strengthen their attack.

Manchester United must now find an agreement with Benfica over a fee for the nine-cap Portugal international. They want to pay less than his €100 million release clause.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg previously reported that Silva could leave the Estadio da Luz for around €70-€80 million. He has three years left on his contract with the Primeira Liga giants.

Silva's stock is high amid a stellar season with Roger Schmidt's side, helping them keep 19 clean sheets in 48 games across competitions. He's also chipped in with two goals and has earned plaudits for his composure on the ball and positional awareness.

Former Benfica academy worker Felipe Coelho compared Silva to Manchester City superstar Ruben Dias with a glowing verdict last year. He told The Athletic:

"I think Antonio is a little bit more clever on decision-making with the build-up. Sometimes Antonio gives us the notion of just doing what it’s enough to do. But they are both great centre-backs."

Manchester United are expected to undergo a huge overhaul this summer led by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Erik ten Hag's defense has been an issue throughout this season due to several injuries.

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly urged Manchester United to sign Antonio Silva in 2022

Bruno Fernandes is an admirer of Antonio Silva.

Manchester United have been linked with Silva for the past three summer transfer windows amid his excellent form in Liga Portugal. They were keeping tabs on the Benfica defender during the 2022-23 summer transfer window and got the approval of two key players.

The Daily Mirror reported that current Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes and their former superstar Cristiano Ronaldo spoke highly of Silva. They were said to have endorsed a potential deal for the rising star.

The attacking duo play alongside Silva at international level for Portugal where he's shone. He's expected to make Roberto Martinez's squad for this summer's European Championships having appeared five times in the qualifying campaign.

Silva also earned just his second cap during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a 2-1 loss to South Korea. He also provided an assist in a 2-0 win against Lichenstein in a Euro 2024 qualifier.