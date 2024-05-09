Manchester United ready to agree £165,000-a-week contract for Brazil international, £60m transfer fee needed to complete deal: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Juventus defender Bremer. As per Calcio Mercato (via The Faithful MUFC), the Red Devils are supposedly set to offer a contract of £165,000 to the 27-year-old Brazilian defender. However, the reported transfer fee allegedly remains an issue as United are prepared to offer £43 million, with Juventus holding out for £60m instead.

Bremer recently signed a contract extension at Juventus on December 2023, which will keep him at the club till 2028. He has been in good form this season, helping his side keep 18 clean sheets in 37 games. His form has helped Juventus stay third with 66 points after 35 games.

As for United, they currently have Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Willy Kambwala, and Victor Lindelof out injured. Jonny Evans only returned from injury, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who was also out injured for a while, now part of a makeshift backline.

Casemiro filled in as a centre-back against Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6, with the Red Devils conceding four goals on the night. Hence, getting a new centre-back in the summer could be one of the top targets for United.

Manchester United star Casemiro slammed for his performance at centre-back against Crystal Palace

Casemiro, filling in at centre-back against Crystal Palace on Monday, had a poor showing. He made errors in the backline, two of which led to goals, and was unable to marshall the backline, with Palace registering 18 shots in the game.

Casemiro's performance was critiqued by English journalist John Cross, who said (as per Back Pages podcast via Give Me Sport):

"If I were Erik ten Hag, I would be seriously concerned about whether the players were still putting in a shift. There were so many worrying performances. Casemiro, I know he's playing out of position in central defense, but there is a player who has scaled the top of their game and been absolutely phenomenal. He just looks so out of touch, so out of his depth. I just don't know quite where it goes from here.”

Speaking after the game, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher also suggested that Casemiro make his way out of the Premier League in the summer.