Manchester United ready to cover majority of wages to help star player leave this month on loan - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to cover most of Casemiro's wages to allow him to go out on loan this winter. While the transfer window is shut in most countries, it is not the case in Brazil, where Flamengo are looking to acquire the former Real Madrid star's services.

This is according to journalist Jorge Nicolam, who provided an update on this situation. With the transfer window in Brazil closing on February 28, he said (via SportWitness):

“I can assure you that Flamengo investigated the player’s situation in the last few days. The English club agree to loan him and help with part of his salary. Filipe Luís would love to count on Casemiro.

“Flamengo understand that, given all the figures, it is a very risky business. Even though United are willing to help with most of the salary, there would still be a very high amount to be paid.”

Casemiro was earlier linked with a move to Al-Nassr and AS Roma, among other clubs. However, neither of these transfers materialized, leaving the 32-year-old defensive midfielder at Old Trafford for the time being.

A move away will certainly suit him, given he's behind the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo for spots in midfield. Overall, the Brazilian has made 24 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging three goals in the process.

He's contracted with the club till the summer of 2026, which means that Manchester United may look to sell him permanently in the summer.

Manchester United pondering swap deal to bring in former Premier League midfielder in the summer- Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a swap deal to bring in former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in the summer transfer window. This is as per a report from Football Transfers, which claims that the current Juventus star will join Old Trafford, with Joshua Zirkzee going the other way (via EPL Index).

Both players are seemingly in need of fresh starts after difficult first seasons at their respective clubs. Luiz has been underwhelming in the Serie A following his €50 million move to Juventus last summer. Overall, the Brazilian has made 20 appearances across competitions without registering a goal contribution.

Meanwhile, Zirkzee, who joined Manchester United from Bologna in 2024, has also struggled for regular minutes and form. He's scored five goals and bagged two assists in 36 appearances across competitions. The Dutchman faces competition from Rasmus Hojlund for game time in the number nine position.

