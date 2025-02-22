Manchester United ready to include Marcus Rashford in potential swap deal for Bayern Munich star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering the possibility of swapping their loanee player Marcus Rashford with Bayern Munich academy graduate Aleksander Pavlovic.

Rashford, who grew through the ranks of United’s youth system, is currently on loan at Premier League side Aston Villa. A move away from Old Trafford for the English forward became imminent after he saw his playing time drastically go down under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Pavlovic, who was promoted to Bayern Munich’s first team from the reserve team FC Bayern Munich II, has cemented himself as a protagonist with the first team. The 20-year-old was a revelation last term under Thomas Tuchel and has continued to impress under new manager Vincent Kompany.

Given how things have turned out between Marcus Rashford and Ruben Amorim, it is tough to see the English forward returning to the first team at Manchester United after the end of his loan spell at Aston Villa. As such, the Red Devils are considering resolving the future of their academy graduate as the summer transfer window approaches.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are exploring a potential swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlovic. While Pavlovic’s position differs from Rashford’s, it is said that the Red Devils believe that the former would help bolster their midfield.

Pavlovic primarily plays as a defensive midfielder, but a thorough analysis of the player’s profile reveals that he can also play as a central midfielder.

Another reason why Manchester United are considering opting for a swap deal for Aleksandar Pavlovic is that they have a limited budget for the summer window as they are on the verge of a PSR restriction.

They know that trying to lure the German international away from Bayern won’t come cheap, which is why they are preparing to offer Rashford and a little fee to get around their financial issues.

Rashford, who is currently on loan at Villa Park, has a reported £40 million buy option in his deal, which could help United facilitate their move for Pavlovic. However, it remains uncertain if Villa will activate the clause in the player’s deal to make his stay permanent.

Manchester United have new striker option amid potential Marcus Rashford swap deal – Reports

While Caught Offside has reported that Manchester United are considering offering Marcus Rashford as a makeweight in a potential deal to sign Aleksandar Pavlovic from Bayern Munich, a potential replacement for the England international seems set to be available for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Vitor Roque has no future at Barcelona as Hansi Flick doesn’t count on him. Thus, selling the Brazilian forward remains one of the next moves on the club’s radar.

Roque is currently on a season-long loan at Real Betis and could be back to Barca at the end of the season if Betis don’t make an offer to sign him permanently.

As per Manchester Evening News, Manchester United wanted to sign Vitor Roque on loan this season as his agent Andre Cury said they offered more than Barcelona when he first joined them from Athletico Paranaense in 2023. The report further claimed that the Red Devils could sign the Brazilian forward at the end of the season for a steal price.

