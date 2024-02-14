Manchester United ready to launch big-money assault for £60m rated Brazilian star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to spend big to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

Italian outlet Calciomercato (via TEAMTalk) reports that the Red Devils are ready to launch a big-money 'assault' to bring Bremer to Old Trafford. The Brazilian defender has previously been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Bremer, 26, only signed a new long-term deal with Juve last December, keeping him tied to the Allianz Stadium until 2028. But, this hasn't deterred Manchester United from targeting the three-cap Brazil international.

The Red Devils' incoming minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to bolster Erik ten Hag's defense this summer. The Dutch coach has dealt with an injury curse this season, with Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, and Raphael Varane enduring fitness issues.

Bremer's stock has grown in Serie A not only with the Old Lady but also at Torino. He left the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino for Massimiliano Allegri's side in July 2022 for €44 million.

The central defender has made 25 appearances across competitions this season, helping his side keep 13 clean sheets. He's also chipped in with two goals for Juve.

Bremer is an important member of Allegri's defense and thus they won't be allowing him to leave cheaply. Intermediaries are claimed to have informed Ratcliffe that United will have to spend €70 million (£60 million) to secure his signature.

Ten Hag is set to be handed a transfer war chest this summer after the club opted not to spend during the January transfer window. Strengthening the Red Devils' defense and attack appears to be the club's priority.

Manchester United reportedly lead the race to sign Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United have also set their sights on Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite. The English defender has enjoyed a breakout season at Goodison Park, appearing 27 times across competitions and helping the Toffees keep 10 clean sheets.

The Daily Mail reports that the Red Devils and Tottenham are leading the hunt for Branthwaite, 21. The England U21 international has also received interest from Chelsea, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Ratcliffe is looking to sign two young defenders to kickstart his era at Manchester United. The British billionaire and his INEOS team will put a particular emphasis on homegrown talent in the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag will likely be backing the move for Branthwaite as he's a left-sided defender. The Dutchman wants better balance across his defense which has struggled this season, conceding 33 goals in the league thus far.