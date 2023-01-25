Manchester United ready to let go of 2 first-team players in summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to let Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay leave the club in the summer.

The duo have become bit-part players under Erik ten Hag this season. The Red Devils boss' signings of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and Casemiro from Real Madrid have jeopardised Maguire and McTominay's places in the side.

According to talkSPORT, they could both be allowed to leave Old Trafford in the summer. They will not be departing this month as United are alive in four competitions.

Maguire, 29, has endured a difficult time at Manchester United since joining from Leicester City in 2019 for a world-record transfer fee for a defender (£85 million).

He has made 15 appearances across competitions this season but only eight as a starter. The Red Devils captain enjoyed a brilliant FIFA World Cup campaign with England, and international duty is where Maguire mostly flourishes.

Meanwhile, McTominay, 26, rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and became a prominent member of the first team. He has featured 24 times, scoring two goals and providing an assist. Casemiro's form has led to the Scottish midfielder starting just 11 times, though.

Manchester United's Maguire on importance of substitutes for Ten Hag's side

Harry Maguire (right) has had to get used to the substitutes bench.

The Manchester United captain is potentially heading towards a summer exit from the club. However, Maguire still has an important role to play for the Red Devils, who are looking to win their first trophy since 2017.

Ten Hag's men are in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and face Nottingham Forest in the first leg on Wednesday (January 25). They also trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by 11 points and face Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League playoffs. United face Reading in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ten Hag needs a squad brimming with strength in depth as he tackles the second half of the season. Maguire alluded to that when discussing the importance of substitutes for the club. He said:

“I think subs throughout our season have been really important, They’ve scored some crucial goals; players have come on and had a big impact in the game. So, we know, it’s a squad game."

The Englishman then touched on the disappointment at not being first-choice but that it's good to have competition for places:

"Obviously, everyone wants to start, and everyone’s disappointed when they don’t start the games, but that’s the way it should be because we’re all footballers; we’re all competitive; we want to play football. But we’ve also got to be ready when we’re called upon."

Maguire has made 159 appearances for Manchester United since arriving in 2019, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

