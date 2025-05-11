Manchester United ready to make surprise move for Newcastle United star - Reports

Manchester United are expected to offload several players in the midfield and other areas of the pitch in the summer. The departure of these players could result in a fresh signing ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
II Corriere dello Sport recently hinted that United are looking to move for Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali in the upcoming transfer window. The report also highlighted that the Red Devils are looking to make Tonali a preferential target in their transfer plans.
While Tonali has been linked with a return to Italy, Tribal Football claims that United are willing to shell out €100 million for the Magpies midfielder. However, this potential deal would depend on the outcome of the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
If United triumph over Spurs, they will secure a spot in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. This would enable them to move for Tonali to bolster their choices in midfield.
Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen is reportedly set to depart Old Trafford in June 2025 upon the expiration of his contract. This could be another reason why the Red Devils are looking to secure Tonali's services.
Tonali, who is predominantly a central midfielder, also doubles as a defensive one when necessary. His versatility could be of service to Ruben Amorim as his side looks to reset after a disappointing league campaign. In 42 outings for the Magpies this season, Tonali has registered five goals and three assists.
"It’s been difficult" - Mason Mount on his battle with injuries at Manchester United
Following Manchester United's 4-1 win over Athletic Club in the Europa League semifinal second leg, Mason Mount reflected on his battle with injuries since joining the club in 2023. The 26-year-old scored a stunning brace after coming on as a second-half substitute.
Mount spoke with TNT Sports after the encounter and said (via United Zone on X):
"It’s been difficult with the injuries and the setbacks but I always stayed positive and knew something good was going to come. Tonight’s it’s paid off.”
In United's last two games across competitions, Mount has scored three goals. Overall, he has registered just 22 outings for the club this season and has missed 23 games due to injury.