Manchester United ready to offer £33 million and Rasmus Hojlund in player-plus-cash deal to sign 26-year-old striker: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to include Rasmus Hojlund in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen this summer.

Ad

Osimhen, 26, is currently on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray after failing to seal a permanent move away from Napoli last summer. He is relishing a fine temporary stint at his current club, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 27 appearances across all competitions so far.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Now, according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Manchester United are interested in roping in Osimhen after the end of this campaign. They are aiming to offer Hojlund plus £33 million for the 35-cap Nigeria international, who is expected to depart Napoli ahead of the next season.

When recently asked about his future, Osimhen responded (h/t Metro):

"To be honest, I don't know. You know the last few months, nobody ever thought I would come here, I never believed I would come to Galatasaray despite how big they are. I live for the moment."

Ad

Hinting that he could even stay at Galatasaray, the striker commented:

"I don't know what will happen in the summer, but I want everybody to understand that I really love this club. I love the fans, I love the president, I love everyone associated with the club. It's really a big deal to be here and I'm really enjoying my time here."

Ad

Hojlund, on the other hand, is enduring a sub-par season for Manchester United. The former Atalanta striker has scored seven goals, two in the Premier League, in 34 overall matches for the Red Devils this campaign.

Manchester United star delighted with 3-2 win

Earlier on Wednesday, Manchester United registered a 3-2 home league win against Ipswich Town. Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire netted a goal each following Sam Morsy's own goal, while Jaden Philogene bagged a brace before the first half of the encounter at Old Trafford.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the end of the Premier League clash, De Ligt told MUTV (h/t Metro):

"I think it was a hard fought win. The second half with 10 men, fighting, even scoring, it was a really good achievement. It was a good game from us in the second half. I think in the first half, we didn't even play that bad, we just conceded two silly goals. Obviously, this can always happen in football. In general, I think we made some improvements compared to the last game."

The Red Devils are 14th with 33 points from 27 league matches this term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback